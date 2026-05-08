Editorial: IDC decline should be arrested

The IDC should establish an independent forum to address employee relations issues. Photo: -File

Our role is not to interfere in the operations of private or public enterprises nor is it our responsibility to provide a sounding board for disgruntled employees seeking to air their grievances against their employers.

That is why we have declined to engage with entrepreneurs who have inundated us with a flood of complaints against the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

Business formations have direct access to the IDC and should therefore pursue their concerns through the appropriate channels.

Our coverage of the IDC is not driven by malice but by genuine concerns brought to us for examination and engagement.

We acknowledge the pivotal role the IDC has played in the industrialisation and economic transformation of our country. No other funding institution has contributed more to reshaping the nation’s economy than the IDC.

Even at the height of state capture, the IDC withstood scrutiny during the Zondo Commission. Its governance processes had never been seriously questioned — until now.

Let us be fair: allegations of a deteriorating corporate culture in the institution remain just that — allegations — until proven otherwise.

However, the issues presented to us over the past few weeks do raise an important question: What is happening to this vital institution?

We do not claim to have the answers. But we cannot afford to see it falter.

The IDC embodies the aspirations of entrepreneurs across all racial groups. It is therefore reassuring to see the organisation confronting its challenges head-on.

The arrival of the new CEO, Mmakgoshi Lekhethe — a reserved yet highly regarded technocrat from the National Treasury — signals a steady hand at the helm.

We are equally encouraged by the newly constituted board, led by Gloria Serobe, a respected corporate leader with strong governance credentials, which has acted swiftly to address concerns around the alleged arbitrary blacklisting and liquidation of black-owned businesses.

The establishment of an independent panel, chaired by a member of the IDC Board and supported by other distinguished external individuals to assess complaints is a step in the right direction.

In the same spirit of promoting transparency in the management of employee matters, the IDC should establish an independent forum to address employee relations issues.

Concerns raised by employees must not be dismissed as mere complaints of disgruntled individuals but be taken seriously.

There is a clear and direct correlation between a well-managed workforce and improved productivity, organisational stability and sustainable performance.

This is what the IDC needs.