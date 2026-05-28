Fort Hare serves misconduct charges on vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu

The University of Fort Hare has formally charged its vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.

The University of Fort Hare has formally charged its vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, with gross misconduct, insubordination and bringing the institution into disrepute, setting the stage for a high-stakes disciplinary hearing at one of the country’s most politically fraught universities.

According to the notice and charge sheet sent to him on 15 May, Buhlungu is accused of unlawfully appointing two Executive Directors, without the mandatory consultation with Senate and the Institutional Forum and without securing approval from Council.

The University alleges that the appointments breached Section 19.1 of its Statute and constituted a usurpation of Council authority.

Buhlungu was placed on precautionary suspension on 30 March.

According to the notice, the charges stem from an investigation conducted by Morar Incorporated Auditors, which the University commissioned to review the appointment process. The auditors reportedly found procedural irregularities that now form the backbone of the case against the vice-chancellor.

The Morar Incorporated forensic report, however, found no evidence of fraud, corruption or intentional misconduct. Instead, it identified procedural irregularities arising from outdated recruitment policies, misalignment between policy and university statutes, leadership instability in Human Resources, urgency to stabilise executive functions, and administrative oversight. While the appointments process was deemed rigorous and fair, the failure to obtain mandatory governance approval constituted a serious procedural lapse. The report recommended urgent policy alignment and strengthened governance controls to prevent recurrence.

Buhlungu is further accused of damaging the University’s reputation through public comments made during a media interview, which Council claims undermined its integrity.

He is also charged with failing to respond to a written request from the Council Chairperson seeking clarification on those remarks, despite being given a deadline.

The disciplinary notice outlines a full set of rights afforded to the vice-chancellor, including the right to representation, to challenge evidence, to cross-examine witnesses and to call his own witnesses. Should he be found guilty, he will be allowed to submit mitigating arguments before sanctions are considered.

The University has indicated that postponements will not be granted without compelling justification and that the hearing will proceed in his absence if he fails to attend.

Council has appointed Sandton law firm Ningiza Horner Attorneys to represent Fort Hare.

The date and venue of the hearing are expected to be confirmed shortly.

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