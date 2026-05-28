Bafana Bafana: A squad built for more than just participation

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced his final 26-member squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Wednesday. Photo: SAFA

As South Africa prepares for its return to the FIFA World Cup in 2026, excitement is building around Bafana Bafana, especially after the final 26-player squad was announced at the Union Buildings. The tournament runs from 11 June to 19 July 2026 across the United States, Canada and Mexico. In Group A, South Africa face co-hosts Mexico on 11 June at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca) in Mexico City, Czechia on 18 June at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in Atlanta and South Korea on 24 June at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey. Yet this squad enters the tournament with genuine belief.

The current Bafana squad stands out as one of the most impressive in recent memory. Its strength draws heavily from the domestic powerhouse clubs. Mamelodi Sundowns’ triumph as Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League winners injects continental pedigree and tactical discipline into the national setup. Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates’ domestic treble, in which they secured the Betway Premiership, MTN8 and Carling Knockout, demonstrates depth, resilience and a winning mentality. With significant representation from both clubs — eight players each in the squad — Bafana will benefit from players accustomed to high-pressure matches, coordinated play and success at the highest levels available to them.

This domestic foundation provides a solid platform. Veterans such as captain Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane offer leadership and experience, while emerging talents such as Relebohile “Rele / Captain-Yama-2000” Mofokeng and Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi bring dynamism. The blend of local and overseas-based professionals adds technical quality and tactical versatility that previous generations sometimes lacked.

In a recent conversation, one of Bafana’s standout performers at the 2010 World Cup, Steven “Schillo” Pienaar, shared his strong conviction. The former Everton and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder expressed full confidence that this squad will progress beyond the group stages. “They have better quality players than we did in 2010,” Pienaar told me.

His words carry weight. The 2010 team captured the nation’s imagination but exited in the group stage despite the home advantage. Pienaar believes the current crop possesses superior technical ability, athleticism and depth.

FIFA rankings provide context for the challenge ahead. South Africa sits at approximately 60th in the world. Mexico, as hosts and a consistent CONCACAF power, rank 15th. South Korea, with their organised style and experience, rank 25th. At 41st, the Czech Republic brings European competitiveness. On paper, Bafana face an uphill battle. However, rankings do not always tell the full story in tournament football. The expanded 48-team format offers more opportunities for surprises and Bafana’s recent qualifying journey and domestic form suggest they can be competitive.

My analysis of the squad identifies strengths in goalkeeper stability, midfield control and attacking transitions. Defensively, the unit looks organised, benefiting from the structures at Sundowns and Pirates. The key will be converting chances and maintaining concentration against technically gifted opponents such as South Korea and the physically imposing Czech side. Mexico’s home support and conditions in Mexico City will test resilience, while the Atlanta and Monterrey venues present their own unique challenges.

Many South Africans, especially die-hard Kaizer Chiefs fans, were shocked that Chiefs goalkeeper and captain Brandon Petersen, along with other Chiefs players, were overlooked. This caused an uproar and further fuelled perceptions that national team coach Hugo Broos is biased against the Naturena side. Notably, uncapped defender Bradley Cross is the only Chiefs player selected in this squad, providing balance from the left-back position.

Despite this, Broos has moulded a team that plays with purpose. While not favourites, Bafana no longer travel as mere participants. The mixture of continental success, domestic dominance and a core of players hitting their prime creates genuine optimism.

I remain cautiously optimistic. This tournament represents a chance for redemption and growth since 2010. Like millions of South Africans, I hope Bafana defies expectations. We want to be pleasantly surprised by their progress — perhaps even seeing them advance far beyond the knockout stages and return home to a nation deeply proud of their efforts.

The foundation is there: strong club form, player quality endorsed by legends such as Pienaar and national hunger.

Lelo Mzaca

Will they bring back a medal, in any colour? I’d jog from Cape to Cairo naked with joy if they did. If they play with heart and cohesion across those crucial June fixtures, Bafana could deliver moments that unite and inspire the rainbow nation once more.

The 2026 World Cup offers Bafana Bafana a platform to rewrite narratives. The squad looks ready and must always remember that South Africa stands behind them, dreaming of glory never seen before.

Lelo Mzaca is an award-winning multitalented journalist, copywriter and presenter of The Big Breakfast Show on Radio 2000, with an overwhelming passion for sport, lifestyle, music, arts and culture.