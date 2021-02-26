Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

Parents ‘key to best grade 12 results’

Elbow bump: Free State MEC for education Dr Tate Makgoe encourages matrics at Kagisho Comprehensive School before their first exam. (Mlungisi Louw/Gallo Images/Volksblad)
0

For the past four years, the matric results in Tshwane South has been the leading district in Gauteng. 

The area, which includes Laudium and Atteridgeville, took the coveted number one spot for consecutive years as the country’s top performing district. 

The district achieved an 89.6% matric pass rate in 2020, down from 93.3% in 2019. 

The district director, Hilda Kekana, said this week that she has been using one winning formula to ensure the schools in her district perform well. “The involvement of parents is key.” 

Kekana says she runs a programme where she meets the grade 12 learners and their parents and spells out what is expected of them. The parents are also given a schedule of all the activities the learners will participate in during the matric year. 


“Some parents are happy to buy school uniform and say ‘go to school my child’, but they do not interact with the teachers; they do not even look at the school books. So when I talk to them I tell them ‘open those books, check the marks’ and if you find that your child scored five out of 50 go to the teacher and ask ‘why is my child getting five? What is the problem?’” she says. 

This and other interventions, such as having classes seven days a week from 7am to 4pm, have helped, especially when schools reopened after lockdown.

Six of Gauteng’s districts made it to the top 10 2020 matric results. The top 10 districts had an above 85% pass rate. 

Fezile Dabi district in the Free State has also been a permanent feature in the country’s best performing districts. In 2018 the district, which includes Kroonstad and Parys, topped the country’s ranking with its 92.3% pass rate. It ranked sixth in the 2020 results by achieving an 86.5% pass rate. It is the top performing district in the Free State. 

The two other Free State districts that featured in the top 10 2020 matric results are Thabo Mofutsanyana, which encompasses Phuthaditjhaba, with 85.5% and Motheo, which includes Thaba ’Nchu, with 85.2%. 

The Metro North district in the Western Cape, which includes Bellville and Milnerton, also made it into the top 10 with an 85.5% pass rate. 

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.
Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Education

Matrics fail at critical subjects

The basic education minister talks of quality passes achieved by the class of 2020, but a closer look at the results tells a different story
Bongekile Macupe
Politics

Step-aside guidelines are not about Ace, says Mathews Phosa

The guidelines must be ‘timeless, uniting and not capable of being abused,’ says ANC veteran
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

National

Sisulu dissolves housing agency board, again

The HDA is once again under administration, and its acting chief executive gets to stay on
Paddy Harper
Environment

Pangolins pushed to the brink of extinction

The trafficking of scales is no longer a ‘niche’ criminal activity, but a serious and organised crime that threatens to make all eight species extinct within 20 years
sheree bega
Environment

Durban residents want answers after refinery emission

People living near the refinery were subjected to two hours of dirty smoke from the refinery, the South Durban Environmental Alliance said on Saturday.
Chris Gilili
Education

Parents ‘key to best grade 12 results’

For the past four years, the matric results in Tshwane South has been the leading district in Gauteng. The formula to success has been involving the parents
Bongekile Macupe
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.