 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Education

Ngcukaitobi joins panel probing learner’s drowning at Equal Education camp

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC will join Frances Hobden and Lunga Siyo on the panel. (Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
0

Advocacy organisation Equal Education has brought in the services of a top advocate to an independent panel that will investigate the death of a learner at the EE’s leadership camp. 

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC will join Frances Hobden and Lunga Siyo on the panel.

Avethandwa Nokhangela, 15, drowned off a beach at Palm Springs Resort outside of East London in April. She was a grade 10 learner at Xolani High School in Qonce. 

After Avethandwa’s death, the EE said it had asked its sister organisation, the Equal Education Law Centre, to conduct a fact-finding investigation into the drowning and that the outcomes would be handed to an independent reviewer. 

In a statement on Wednesday, the EE said the fact-finding investigation would be concluded on Friday and then the independent panel would begin its process. 

“The independent investigation will be conducted as swiftly as possible. While we do not wish to be prescriptive to the independent process, it is our sincere hope that the panel can complete their investigation within eight weeks,” reads the EE’s statement. 

 RELATED 

Avethandwa Nokhangela drowned at an Equal Education camp, and her family wants answers

The organisation has also appointed Odette Geldenhuys and Moray Hathorn of the law firm Webber Wentzel to support the independent panel. 

It has already emerged, through the EE and Avethandwa’s family, that there were no lifeguards at the beach where she drowned and there were visible signs warning of strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. 

Avethandwa was caught in a rip current. 

In its statement, the EE said the independent panel would: 

  • Review the information collected through the fact-finding process conducted by the Equal Education Law Centre, including the final report and all statements; 
  • Conduct interviews, when necessary; 
  • Make findings;  
  • Make recommendations on possible restorative justice processes between Equal Education and Avethandwa’s family; and 
  • Make findings and recommendations related to Equal Education, and the accountability or remedial measures that may need to be taken.

Once this process is concluded the report of the independent investigation will be given to the EE board, which will decide on the action to be taken. “At this stage, Equal Education cannot commit to publishing the outcome of the independent review because the subject matter concerns minors, the contents are privileged and may be relevant to the official processes being undertaken by the police. This will be revisited once the independent review process has been concluded and there is greater clarity regarding the police inquest,” the organisation said.

According to the statement, the final interviews for the fact-finding investigation were concluded last weekend. Avethandwa’s family did not wish to be part of that process but said they would participate in the independent investigation.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Mozambique wants Lamola to hand over top official behind bars...

Mozambique grows impatient for SA justice minister to rule whether former finance minister will be extradited to Mozambique or US to face corruption charges
erika gibson
Sport

Odi: The life and death of a legendary football stadium

Odi Stadium, a unique behemoth that once held 60 000 fans, is clinging to its existence
Luke Feltham

More top stories

Education

Ngcukaitobi joins panel probing learner’s drowning at Equal Education camp

The independent panel will make recommendations on restorative justice for Avethandwa Nokhangela's family
Bongekile Macupe
Health

Mkhize: ‘I didn’t benefit’ from R150mn irregular health tender

The department of health will ask for the immediate recovery of all irregular payments made to Digital Vibes
Chris Gilili
Politics

Duarte: Magashule’s court challenge to his suspension is premature

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule’s claims that he is the victim of a factional purge with the governing party are false, says his deputy, Jessie Duarte.
Paddy Harper & Lizeka Tandwa
National

Zuma pleads not guilty, Mpofu puts the National Prosecuting Authority...

The new counsel for the former president read part of his plea for the prosecutor’s removal and ultimately his acquittal out in court
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×