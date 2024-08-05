Gauteng education department to investigate racial discrimination in province’s schools

The department said it had launched an independent investigation into Pretoria High School for Girls “to determine whether a culture of racism exists at the school”.

The Gauteng education department says it will investigate cases of racial discrimination in schools across the province, in the aftermath of recent claims of racism involving pupils at two institutions.

On Sunday, the department said it had launched an independent investigation into Pretoria High School for Girls “to determine whether a culture of racism exists at the school”.

This comes after the school governing body found 12 learners not guilty of racism in relation to a “whites only” WhatsApp group which was allegedly used to share racist messages about black pupils.

The department will not investigate the 12 learners but rather allegations that racism exists at the school.

“This decision is further motivated by the fact that the report of the [school governing body]’s ruling makes no mention of racism or discrimination against learners, whereas there has been a strong presumption of the existence of such at the school,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said in a statement.

The decision by the department follows a disciplinary hearing by a three-member panel, chaired by an advocate, with co-opted members of the school governing body.

The committee handed over the report to the governing body on Friday, which examined discussions on the WhatsApp group as part of the evidence presented against the pupils.

The school governing body said the content on the WhatsApp group was found to be “inconclusive and did not substantiate the charges of violence, bullying or disruptive behaviour”. It also cited inconsistencies in the testimonies given on the matter.

The provincial education department said it respected the role of the school governing body, saying the MEC could not “interfere with disciplinary proceedings involving learners unless a recommendation for expulsion is made to the HoD [head of department] and approved”.

The matter led to the department placing the school’s principal on precautionary suspension for 90 days, pending an investigation into allegations that she had ignored complaints of racism from learners.

The saga came to light after pupils staged a protest, demanding that the school address the racism they said they faced.

In another matter, learners at the Jeppe High School for Girls have alleged racial discrimination after four black pupils were removed from their classroom for violating the institution’s hair policy.

One of the girls, who spoke to the Mail & Guardian on condition of anonymity, said the school principal had instructed her to leave class and sit in the library for the rest of the academic year because she had brown braids.

The school updated its policy at the beginning of the 2024 academic year to stipulate that “hair must be the same colour from root to tip”.

But, the student alleged, in contrast to her experience, no measures were taken against a white learner who had highlights in her hair.

“The white students who also had two colours in their hair were only reprimanded while we, the black girls, were sent to the library until we fixed our hair to match the school’s standard,” she said.

The school referred the M&G to the Gauteng department of education for comment, saying it was not authorised to speak to the media directly.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said he was aware of the incident and an investigation had been launched, adding: “Outcomes of our investigation will be communicated in due course.”