Gauteng needs 200 more schools, says education MEC Chiloane

The increase in learners is exacerbated by people relocating to Gauteng, and private-public partnerships are required to address overcrowding. File photo

The Gauteng education department is in the process of securing private sector funding to build 200 schools after receiving R2.5 billion from the national treasury for the 2025-26 financial year to build 18 schools, MEC Matome Chiloane has said.

“I would say [we need] about 200 schools — it would make a big difference. We are coming up with different strategies. Amongst those which I do believe will work quicker is the public-private partnership,” Chiloane told journalists at the weekend.

The provincial department said it faced an immediate shortage of 132 schools in townships — 75 primary schools and 57 secondary schools. Eighty-eight schools are required in areas with high-density, middle-income housing developments.

The Gauteng department of infrastructure development says it plans to build 20 new schools by 2029, averaging about four schools per year. Gauteng, the country’s most populous province, currently has 5 790 public schools.

Statistics from the national education department indicate that, over the past decade, learner numbers surged from nearly 1.95 million in 2014 to over 2.28 million in 2023, reflecting an increase of around 725 000 learners.

Infrastructure growth has, however, not kept up with learner enrollments. Between 2014 and 2023, only 28 new schools were built, averaging one school for every 12 035 additional learners.

During the 2023-24 financial year, KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of schools either built or renovated, with three projects completed, followed by Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape, which each built one school.

Chilaone said the increase in learners is exacerbated by people relocating to Gauteng and that private-public partnerships are therefore required to address overcrowding.

“The private sector comes on board to work with us to build schools, and then they hand over to us so that we can utilise them, and then we come into some form of agreement. So, that is in the process; we are just tightening the process,” he said.

Chiloane’s comments echo those of Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, who has been actively championing a shift toward stronger private sector engagement to support and uplift the South African schooling system. Since her appointment in mid 2024, Gwarube has underscored that fundamentally shifting the education landscape cannot be achieved by government funding alone.

During a basic education lekgotla earlier this year, Gwarube again stressed that private sector partners are not merely financial supporters but “thinking partners” who can contribute data, insight and innovative solutions to enhance foundational literacy and numeracy outcomes.

“The basic education sector is reeling from budget constraints. In this climate, corporate partnerships are critical in serving our 13.5 million learners across the country, regardless of where they come from. However, in partnering with corporations, we must implement measures to manage branding in schools. Partnerships are key and so is protecting our learners,” she said.

Earlier this year, the basic education department welcomed a McDonald’s-led initiative that introduced solar-powered “Mi Desks” for disadvantaged schools where sitting on the floor is a reality for learners. But civil society groups criticised the donation, saying the minister’s decision to allow fast-food branding into schools was “grossly irresponsible and negligent”.

In May, Gwarube estimated that R32 billion was needed to provide additional classrooms at more than 8 200 overcrowded schools, while R14 billion would be required to construct over 13 000 toilets to meet minimum norms and standards.

The minister has said that 90% of the country’s 22 381 public schools are in fair to very good condition, while the remaining 2 240 schools are still classified as being in poor or very poor condition. The basic education department cited delays in construction and poor contractor performance, municipal red tape, recurring natural disasters and chronic underfunding as reasons for the bad condition of schools.