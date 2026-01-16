Top achievers buck national trend

Star pupil: Imani Ravhulani. Photo: Midstream College Ekurhuleni

Although the 2025 matric results have raised concerns about learners’ performance in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, several pupils across the country bucked the trend with standout outcomes.

They included Imani Ravhulani, a matriculant from Midstream College in Ekurhuleni, who attained 10 distinctions, largely in STEM-related subjects including mathematics, advanced programme mathematics, life sciences and accounting.

“I was really shocked. The whole experience felt unreal. I didn’t even expect it,” said Ravhulani, describing the moment she received her results.

She said 2025 had been a challenging year, with much of the pressure stemming from expectations from teachers and parents. Her study methods included using flash cards to master basic concepts, allowing her to revise during free moments, even while walking.

She worked extensively through past examination papers ahead of the final exams.

Ravhulani hopes to study at either the University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University or the University of Pretoria.

She said her interest in engineering began at a young age, driven by a fascination with how systems — mechanical and biological — function. She spent her spare time reading about technological developments, visiting aeronautical museums and planetariums, and experimenting with basic computer programming, circuit design and robotics.

“I found myself designing rudimentary games, building models to imitate principles in magnetism and focused on school projects based on propulsion design. A combination of this alongside a fascination in outer space inspired an interest in engineering and a drive to discover opportunity to pursue innovation in STEM as a career,” she said.

St John’s College recorded outstanding outcomes in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) examinations. All 149 candidates in the matric class of 2025 achieved a 100% tertiary pass rate, with 146 securing bachelor’s degree passes.

School highlights included 548 distinctions achieved by 149 students and an average of 3.7 distinctions per candidate. One student achieved 11 distinctions and three students with 10 distinctions. The school also had five students with nine distinctions, 11 students with eight distinctions, 12 students with seven distinctions.

Ninety-three percent of candidates achieved at least one distinction, while 60% of those who took mathematics achieved a distinction, resulting in 78 mathematics distinctions.

Among the top performers, Luke Brickhill achieved an overall average of 99%, while Siza Gule achieved 100% in dramatic arts. Two pupils, Siza Gule and Menzi Bongwe, were accepted to Harvard University through its Early Action programme.

“We are proud of the Class of 2025, with 138 students earning at least one distinction. This reflects well on both our students and their teachers. At St John’s, we do not take the easy path. Our academic framework is rigorous by design, requiring every student to take either Physical or Life Sciences, and often both, alongside Mathematics, Languages, and the Humanities,” said Vanessa Govender, deputy head for academics.

“This breadth matters because we’re not just producing high achievers. We’re developing independent thinkers with the intellectual stamina and skills to succeed at university and beyond.”

Education specialists have however cautioned that strong matric results do not automatically translate into secure futures for young people.

“According to Statistics SA the numbers are real: 40% of youth aged 15–24 are not in employment, education, or training. Over 100 000 matriculants meeting university requirements couldn’t get placed due to space constraints. But hidden in the statistics is the fact that you have more leverage than any previous generation of South African youth,” said Dr Memuna Williams, founder and chief executive of Empowering Sustainable Change.

“You’re among the best-educated on the continent. You’re the most digitally connected. You’re graduating at a time when global conversations at the UN and Davos centre on skills you can build: critical thinking, adaptability, collaboration across differences,” she said.

Williams urged matriculants to pursue multiple pathways, including higher education, vocational training, entrepreneurship and digital work, and to focus on building practical skills, networks and experience alongside formal qualifications.

“In recent conversations, the air or defence forces or the navy have even been suggested as alternatives that have the potential to instil discipline,” she added.

As South Africa’s class of 2025 enters an uncertain labour market, analysts say adaptability, skills development and initiative will be as critical as academic achievement in shaping future success.