Top learners reveal drivers of success in NPO-run schools

Excellence: Durban Star College’s top-performing Class of 2025 matriculants celebrate their academic success after an exceptional results season. Photos: Supplied

South Africa’s 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results have once again highlighted strong academic performance across a number of independent schools, with several institutions recording a 100% pass rate, high bachelor-level achievement and a significant number of distinctions.

Among the standout performers was Nizamiye School, Mayfair, where all 40 matriculants passed, achieving a 100% bachelor pass rate with no diploma or higher certificate passes recorded.

The school produced 73 distinctions, with an impressive aggregate of 1.83. Top achievers included one learner who obtained 10 distinctions, one with 8 distinctions, one with 7 distinctions and two learners achieving 5 distinctions each. Strong subject performances were recorded in life sciences, religion studies and Arabic, while all learners passed life orientation.

Similar results were recorded at Nizamiye School, Midrand, where 19 candidates achieved a 100% pass rate and a 94.8% bachelor pass rate. The school produced 53 distinctions, with multiple learners achieving between four and seven A symbols. Notably, every learner achieved a distinction in life orientation.

The Star College group also delivered consistently strong outcomes across its campuses.

At Star College Bridgetown, all 41 matriculants passed, with a 92.68% bachelor pass rate and 64 distinctions. The campus recorded a strong aggregate of 1.56, with top learners achieving up to 8 distinctions.

Star College Cape Town reported 118 distinctions from 41 learners, achieving a 90.25% bachelor pass rate, with particularly strong results in religion studies, life sciences and creative subjects such as visual arts and tourism.

At Star College Durban, 86 learners achieved a 100% pass rate, producing an exceptional 282 distinctions. One learner achieved 11 distinctions, while several others recorded between six and nine A symbols. The campus also recorded notably high distinction rates in life orientation, religion studies, IT and tourism.

Another strong performer was Al Azhar Institute, where 25 learners achieved a 100% pass rate and an 88% bachelor pass rate, producing 46 distinctions and an aggregate of 1.84. Maths and life sciences recorded particularly strong distinction ratios.

Beyond school-level success, the top matriculant in KwaZulu-Natal for 2025 emerged from the Star College network. Diya Hargoon achieved an exceptional 11 distinctions with an overall aggregate of 93%, placing her first in the province.

Her achievement was praised by Star College principal Ahmet Kayya, who described it as a reflection of discipline, commitment and academic excellence.

Overall, the 2025 matric results reflect sustained academic strength across the schools, with consistently high bachelor pass rates, strong aggregates and a growing number of learners achieving multiple distinctions in demanding subjects such as maths, physical science and life sciences.

As the Class of 2025 digests the release of the National Senior Certificate results, South Africa’s top-performing matriculants are offering a clear message to future candidates: excellence is less about last-minute cramming and more about consistency, discipline, emotional resilience and strong support systems.

Diya Hargoon came first in KwaZulu-Natal, with 11

distinctions.

From Durban to Cape Town, high-performing learners from Durban Star College, Star College Cape Town and Nizamiye School describe matric not as a single exam season, but as a demanding year — and for some, a multiyear journey — that tests endurance as much as intellect.

For Vardhan Raychand Maharaj of Durban Star College, who earned nine distinctions, consistency became non-negotiable after facing a major health setback early in the year.

Falling ill during first-term examinations forced him to write while undergoing treatment.

“That challenge taught me not to take time for granted in matric,” he says, adding that keeping focus on the “bigger picture” helped him ignore minor distractions. When results day finally arrived, the feeling was “a wave of relief after such an extended period of waiting”.

Discipline, rather than motivation, was a recurring theme among top learners.

Michaela Pillay, who secured eight distinctions, describes discipline as the fuel that remains when motivation runs out. Managing a heavy workload across multiple subjects while coping with the pressure of a final school year was her biggest challenge. Her practical advice is simple but widely echoed: organise and use past exam papers.

“Still, I am beyond grateful to have had the resources and support,” she says, reflecting on her results with both pride and humility.

Ashveer Lutchman, another Durban Star College learner who recorded nine distinctions, emphasises structure and self-awareness. He relied on strict timetables, intentional breaks and a rule to stop studying by midnight, preferring early mornings instead.

“Our matric year was challenging, with academic pressure, time constraints and constant self-doubt,” he says. Receiving his results brought “overwhelming relief, pride and gratitude”, affirming that the sacrifices were worthwhile.

For Kirav Ramphal, who walked away with eight distinctions, staying calm and trusting his preparation were key. Procrastination and managing competing demands — PATs, tests, exams and National Benchmark Tests — proved difficult, but starting early and working ahead of the syllabus eased the pressure.

Several learners highlighted burnout as a real and underestimated risk. Shivay Devhiechund, who also earned eight distinctions, dealt with recurring illness and the stress of university applications.

His advice to future matriculants is emphatic: “Do not overwork yourself. If it’s not done by 11pm, leave it and go to sleep.”

Mental well-being and personal loss also shaped the matric experience for many. Shreya Chinsamy of Durban Star College, who earned eight distinctions, describes matric as “a roller-coaster”, particularly after the loss of her childhood dog.

“Pressure creates diamonds,” she says, urging future learners not to underestimate themselves and to prioritise mental health alongside academic effort.

Noah Abraham Tesfay of Pretoria got eight distinctions.

Minenhle Mkhize, who notched seven distinctions, echoed the sentiment. Failure, burnout and balancing multiple subjects marked her journey, reinforcing the importance of realistic timetables, reliable study partners and asking for help.

In Cape Town, top achievers also pointed to mindset and environment as decisive factors. Amarah Amod of Star College Cape Town, who produced eight distinctions, reflects on the uncertainty many learners feel at the start of matric.

For Nizamiye School Mayfair learner Maryam Ravat, who earned seven distinctions, matric success was the culmination of five years of growth rather than one year of pressure.

Romisaa Fadel, who delivered an exceptional 10 distinctions, describes the year as long and demanding.

“Results are important, but they do not define who you are,” she says.

Similarly, Noah Abraham Tesfay of Star College Pretoria, who earned eight distinctions, said matric was “the culmination of years of hard work”.

He credited his success to disciplined preparation, including mastering content, practising past papers under exam conditions and revising weak areas.

Taken together, the voices challenge the myth of matric as a purely academic sprint. Instead, South Africa’s top learners present it as a test of balance — between discipline and rest, ambition and well-being, individual effort and collective support.