Wild garlic harvesters back in court

The nutrient-filled soils of the shale and granite Renosterveld ecosystems in the Western Cape produce major plant communities unique to the Cape floral kingdom. It is this exclusivity of the plants that provoke indigenous healers to enter conservation areas to harvest the plants they were taught will heal and treat the sick.
There’s a lot more to this story.
To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.
It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In