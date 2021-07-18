 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Environment

Durban tackles heat island effect

Durban Harbour (Photo by Hoberman Collection/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
0

Researchers have found that South Africa’s cities are at risk of becoming heat islands amid cooler surrounding rural areas. 

The heat island effect is created by buildings, roads and other infrastructure that absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat far more than natural landscapes such as forests and water bodies do, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency

Researchers at the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) “found that warmer cities mean increased energy demand for cooling needs, which, in turn, will increase greenhouse gas emissions. Higher temperatures also put a strain on infrastructure … and ultimately have negative effects on human health and comfort”.

Durban has signed an urban nature declaration to expand, restore and invest in trees, parks and green spaces as part of its climate change planning, alongside 31 other cities around the world. 

The city has started a riverine management programme to improve its rivers, which will improve resilience and create thousands of green jobs.

The CSIR has developed a model that can be used by any city to “mitigate the effects of the urban heat island” through recommending key interventions.

The researchers have been working with the eThekwini municipality to apply the model in Durban.

The move is part of efforts by C40 — a coalition of cities and mayors — to encourage cities to address risks related to heat and water, ensuring that by 2030, 30% to 40% of total city surface areas will consist of green or permeable space such as street trees, urban forests and parks that absorb carbon dioxide, build urban drainage systems designed to absorb water and prevent flooding and have energy efficient buildings. The cities also recognise the value that green spaces bring to people’s wellbeing. 

The CSIR said that more than half of South Africa’s population lives in urban areas and research shows that this phenomenon will increasingly affect the lives and livelihoods of residents as urban populations grow.

Mark Watts, C40 cities executive director, said: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we were reminded that accessible, green spaces are essential for livable, climate ready and crisis prepared cities. 

“As we seek to deliver a green and just recovery, investing in and implementing nature-based climate solutions will be imperative to public health and well-being, as well as the success of global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.” 

By 2050, about 570 cities will be vulnerable to rising sea levels, more than 500 cities will be vulnerable to water shortages, and 970 cities will be vulnerable to extreme heat, according to C40.

(John McCann/M&G)

The most acknowledged scientific report on thousands of peer-reviewed climate science is the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 1.5 degree report. Its findings were expected to be a game changer in the global response to climate change but the jury is still out. 

In a C40 paper on what the IPCC report meant for cities, authors said that improvement of green urban infrastructure with increased use of nature-based solutions could reduce flood and drought, enable water conservation and reduce urban heat island effects. 

“Higher temperatures also put a strain on infrastructure such as roads, pavements and railways and ultimately have negative effects on human health and comfort,” the authors wrote. 

Tunicia Phillips is a climate and economic justice reporting fellow with the Adamela Trust, funded by the Open Society Foundation for South Africa

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Amadela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Race to save the Richtersveld from mass extinction

Climate change, mine dust, drought and succulent poaching are causing centuries-old iconic plants to die
sheree bega
Politics

Where are all the (ex)president’s men and women?

Supporters have stood by Jacob Zuma through scandal after scandal. Some have stayed loyal to him and others have turned their backs
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Environment

Durban tackles heat island effect

By 2050, more than 570 cities will be vulnerable to sea-level rise, more than 500 cities will be vulnerable to water shortages, and more than 970 cities will be vulnerable to extreme heat
tunicia phillips
Environment

It pays to save the Thukela River catchment

For each rand spent on rehabilitating the river system, the return is at least R1.70 if not more
sheree bega
Africa

Bobi Wine collaborator Nubian Li recounts his prison ordeal

Bobi Wine and Nubian Li have made a lot of music together. And when Bobi Wine transformed himself into the leader of Uganda’s political opposition, Nubian Li stayed by his side. His passion for a better, free Uganda is undimmed despite the suffering he endured
andrew arinaitwe
Environment

Race to save the Richtersveld from mass extinction

Climate change, mine dust, drought and succulent poaching are causing centuries-old iconic plants to die
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×