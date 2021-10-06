Eskom is the world’s worst-polluting power company by SO2

 Subscribe or Login

Emissions rise from the cooling towers of the Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Matla coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Eskom has become the world’s largest single emitter of dangerous sulphur dioxide (SO2), outstripping the entire power sector emissions of any country in the world, with the exception of India.

A new study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air has found that Eskom’s SO2 emissions in 2019 exceeded those from the power sectors from each of the world’s three largest economies — China, the US and EU.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

