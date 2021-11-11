Sasol plans to further cement its role as a top global hydrogen producer

As one of the biggest global leaders in the production of hydrogen energy, Sasol plans to migrate from using grey hydrogen, produced with coal and natural gas, to green hydrogen produced from renewable electricity.

Sasol currently produces more than 2.5-million tons or 3% of the 80-million tons of the global market of hydrogen and believes investing in green hydrogen will boost South Africa’s economy, Sasol vice-president of environmental sustainability Sarushen Pillay said.