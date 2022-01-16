 Subscribe or Login

Cycads are being ‘loved to death’ in South Africa

Status symbol: A cycad at the Royal Botanical Gardens in London. Three of South Africa’s cycad species are extinct in the wild with more than half of the 38 species at risk of extinction. (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)
The biggest threats to the survival of cycads comes from wealthy people obsessed with owning them and willing to pay large sums to own one of this ancient group of cone-producing plants.

Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime in its latest risk bulletin by the Civil Society Observatory of Illicit Economies in Eastern and Southern Africa, which flags cycad poaching as among four new trends in organised crime

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

The plants are seen as a status symbol by wealthy local and international collectors, which drives the lucrative and well-organised illicit trade
Terminally ill children suffer from neglect, say health experts

Many of these children die without any palliative support and experience unnecessary discomfort and pain, unless an overburdened NGO steps in.
