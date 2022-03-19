Subscribe

Environment

Southern Africa’s environment migrants are the ‘forgotten refugees’

Weather’s force: A worker on Linah and Godfrey Hapakas’ farm looks at clouds in Kaumba, Zambia (above). The Hapakas are part of a programme managed by the World Food Programme that facilitates the adoption of climate-smart agriculture. Zimbabweans (below) climb into a South African National Defence Force vehicle after they were arrested near the Beitbridge border post. Photos: Guillem Sartorio/AFP & Phill Magakoe/AFP
0

“There was a drought. We had no rainfall for a very long time and could not grow crops and we could not feed our families.”

These environmental factors spurred a Zimbabwean’s move to South Africa, as the migrant told researchers from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). But the severe drought of 2015-16, which caused food shortages in Zimbabwe, wasn’t the only reason for the move. 

“Regardless of the drought, I would have moved to South Africa because there are no jobs back in Zimbabwe, and I wanted my kids to go to school.”

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Greg Tate: Possessed by Mingus

When news of the passing of pre-eminent cultural critic Greg Tate reverberated around the globe, poet, choreographer and essayist Harmony Holiday composed an ode to his legacy
harmony holiday
Africa

Bulawayo’s streets an open-air pesticide market

Faced with the breakdown in essential services and poverty, people have turned to buying and selling illicit poisons.
Marko Phiri
Environment

Southern Africa’s environment migrants are the ‘forgotten refugees’

M&G PREMIUM

Environmental migration is ‘one of the foremost crises of our times’ and researchers warn that rising temperatures in Southern Africa will lead to the displacement of more people
sheree bega
National

Labour migration policy hopes to ease jobs bloodbath

M&G Premium

But unions believe the state lacks the will and capacity to enforce existing labour laws
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×