Southern Africa’s environment migrants are the ‘forgotten refugees’

“There was a drought. We had no rainfall for a very long time and could not grow crops and we could not feed our families.”

These environmental factors spurred a Zimbabwean’s move to South Africa, as the migrant told researchers from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). But the severe drought of 2015-16, which caused food shortages in Zimbabwe, wasn’t the only reason for the move.

“Regardless of the drought, I would have moved to South Africa because there are no jobs back in Zimbabwe, and I wanted my kids to go to school.”