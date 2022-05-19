Zikalala finally releases first part of long-delayed rhino task team report

Amid public outrage and under pressure from the Democratic Alliance, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has finally released part one of the report on the province’s rhino poaching crisis.

This week’s release of the first part of the report, titled Massacre Part 1, Report of the Task team into Rhino Poaching in KwaZulu-Natal, comes 45 days after DA spokesman for environment and tourism Heinz De Boer submitted a public access to information application.

The report begins by stating: “Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, an organisation whose predecessor, the Natal Parks Board, was acknowledged as a world leader in conservation, has become a shadow of its former self.”