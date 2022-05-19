Subscribe

Environment

Zikalala finally releases first part of long-delayed rhino task team report

A sign on the side of the road warns poachers near the Balule reserve. (Photo by Matthieu Alexandre/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
0

Amid public outrage and under pressure from the Democratic Alliance, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has finally released part one of the report on the province’s rhino poaching crisis. 

This week’s release of the first part of the report, titled Massacre Part 1, Report of the Task team into Rhino Poaching in KwaZulu-Natal, comes 45 days after DA spokesman for environment and tourism Heinz De Boer submitted a public access to information application.

The report begins by stating: “Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, an organisation whose predecessor, the Natal Parks Board, was acknowledged as a world leader in conservation, has become a shadow of its former self.”

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Simon Bloch

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Mkhwebane argues Concourt rescission ruling is not final

Public protector's counsel said nothing in the law prohibited her from filing another rescission application
emsie ferreira
Opinion

Right of reply: Mandla Mandela hijacks African continental crises in...

Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela uses the continent's security problems as a prism through which to cast his dark agenda against Israel into the minds of Africa’s youth
pamela ngubane
Environment

Zikalala finally releases first part of long-delayed rhino task team...

M&G PREMIUM

The report was commissioned in 2016 by KwaZulu-Natal’s former premier, Willies Mchunu, after a surge in rhino poaching
Simon Bloch
Environment

Climate change bill: ‘One of the most important draft laws...

Bill moves towards the all-of-government approach required to mount effective climate response, but there are concerns that it is ‘toothless’
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×