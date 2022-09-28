Subscribe

Environment

Governments be warned: ‘Ramp up climate action or we’ll see you in court’

Climate action is a legal duty, say groups to world’s governments ahead of COP27. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Governments around the world must ramp up climate action or “face legal action”, 20 legal and activist organisations said in an open letter on Tuesday.

This is the first time, they said, that lawyers and NGOs around the world have come together to warn governments “that they must deliver stronger targets and actions by COP27 as demanded by science” or be hauled to court.

Climate action is a legal duty, the letter read. “After decades of empty promises, it is time for real action and accountability … Governments of the world: your delay is costing lives. Strong action is needed now to protect people and the planet. If you continue to fail us, we will continue to turn to the courts to demand accountability.”

Last month, a multi-agency United Nations climate science report found that greenhouse gas concentrations continue to rise to record highs while fossil fuel emission rates are now above pre-pandemic levels, “which risk thwarting plans to reduce global temperatures and avoid climate catastrophe”. 

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

