Subscribe

Environment

Sending African cheetahs to India is ‘ecologically unsound’

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi (far right) and officials look on at the new cheetah arrival. (Press Information Bureau/Getty Images)
0

Introducing African cheetahs to India is an “ill-advised” conservation attempt that risks causing the deaths of the charismatic big cats in human-wildlife conflict, a group of scientists have argued.

Last month, eight African cheetahs from Namibia were airlifted to India and released into Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park to mark the 72nd birthday of India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi

Twelve cheetahs from South Africa remain in quarantine and are expected to arrive in Kuno from South Africa once the two countries conclude a memorandum of understanding. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Sending African cheetahs to India is ‘ecologically unsound’

M&G PREMIUM

Wildlife scientists say plan to translocate the cats from Africa is based on unsubstantiated claims and distracts from the real issues
sheree bega
Environment

Creecy at Cop27: Developed countries must honour climate funding promises

South Africa must use the climate conference COP27 to push for just transition funding
mandisa nyathi
Environment

Sweet and sour future for sugar power in eSwatini

Companies in the country are using dry sugarcane waste to generate electricity
Phathizwe chief Zulu
National

Mbalula: Corrupt licensing officials made off with R3-billion

Learner’s licence tests will move to a digital format to eliminate fraud in the issuance of the permits
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×