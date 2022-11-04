COP27: Scramble for Africa’s gas – and some countries on the continent keen to comply

On the eve of crucial climate talks in Egypt, Africa’s top energy official has criticised the “hypocrisy” and “double standards” of Western countries who want Africa’s natural gas following the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“It had to take a war in Ukraine for the West to realise Africa is capable of providing energy through gas,” said Amani Abou-Zeid, the African Union commissioner for infrastructure and energy. “Just two to three months ago, those same Europeans who were lecturing us on ‘no gas’ say they’ll make a compromise.”

“Europe, after all, used not just natural gas, but far dirtier fuels like coal, for hundreds of years to drive an age of empire-building and industrialisation.”