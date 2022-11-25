What is South Africa’s green hydrogen plan?

South Africa and the United Kingdom have agreed on an undisclosed grant for the funding of green hydrogen. The deal is part of the Just Energy Transition Partnership and will come with technical assistance.

South Africa’s minister for higher education, science and innovation, Blade Nzimande, will visit Teesside in the UK to explore hydrogen opportunities. “Work underway to build a hydrogen hub in the Tees Valley has strong parallels with South Africa’s own plans to build a South African hydrogen valley,” he said in a press statement.

But what exactly is green hydrogen and how does it work?