What is South Africa’s green hydrogen plan?

  
Coming clean: In a bid to lower its carbon footprint, Anglo American this year is using the world’s biggest green-hydrogen powered nuGen truck at the Mogalakwena mine in Limpopo, owned by Anglo American subsidiary Anglo American Platinum.
South Africa and the United Kingdom have agreed on an undisclosed grant for the funding of green hydrogen. The deal is part of the Just Energy Transition Partnership and will come with technical assistance. 

South Africa’s minister for higher education, science and innovation, Blade Nzimande, will visit Teesside in the UK to explore hydrogen opportunities. “Work underway to build a hydrogen hub in the Tees Valley has strong parallels with South Africa’s own plans to build a South African hydrogen valley,” he said in a press statement. 

But what exactly is green hydrogen and how does it work?

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.
