Young environmentalist of the year: Youth are the future of African nature

The international Young Environmentalist of the Year 2022 title has been awarded to South African Rifumo Mathebula, for his work with Wild Shots Outreach.

The award from the London-based Chartered Institute of Water and Environmental Management, now in its eighth year, recognises passionate and proactive individuals who are having a positive effect on water, sustainability and the environment.

Mathebula, a 25-year-old environmental educator, filmmaker and photojournalist, said winning this award was a big deal for him.