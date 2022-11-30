Subscribe

Environment

Young environmentalist of the year: Youth are the future of African nature

Hard work and passion paid off for Rifumo Mathebula, an environmental educator, filmmaker and photojournalist.
0

The international Young Environmentalist of the Year 2022 title has been awarded to South African Rifumo Mathebula, for his work with Wild Shots Outreach.

The award from the London-based Chartered Institute of Water and Environmental Management, now in its eighth year, recognises passionate and proactive individuals who are having a positive effect on water, sustainability and the environment.

Mathebula, a 25-year-old environmental educator, filmmaker and photojournalist, said winning this award was a big deal for him.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Mandisa Ndlovu
Mandisa Ndlovu is an intern at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Eskom “unaware” of security agency’s request for vetting information about...

M&G Premium

The power utility says it is inaccurate to suggest that it has deliberately delayed the vetting process for its executives
Eunice Stoltz
Friday

‘Don Giovanni’ and Netflix are uncanny bedmates

Mozart’s opera about an 18th century playboy bears a strange resemblance to the Tinder Swindler
the opera virgin
Business

KwaZulu-Natal grower consortium wants to buy Tongaat Hulett operations

KwaZulu-Natal grower consortium wants to buy Tongaat Hulett operations
anathi madubela
Environment

Young environmentalist of the year: Youth are the future of...

M&G PREMIUM

Hard work and passion paid off for Rifumo Mathebula, an environmental educator, filmmaker and photojournalist
mandisa ndlovu
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×