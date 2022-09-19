Nominations open for M&G 2022 Greening the Future awards

The Greening the Future Awards, a flagship supplement of the M&G, was launched in 1998 to celebrate individuals, organisations and companies who make environmental concerns a priority.

It’s that time again. Nominations for 2022 Greening the Future awards are now open. You are invited to nominate an individual, organisation or company that has made a valuable contribution to protecting the environment. Nominate your individual, organisation or company or project by completing this nomination form The closing date for nomination is 3 October 2022.

This year we are aligning the awards to the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. COP27 will be held from 6 to 18 November 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The “African COP” is an opportunity for the continent to have its climate needs and resilience concerns put first. The theme at COP27 this year is Supporting Climate Resilience and a Just Energy Transition in Africa.

The Mail & Guardian 2022 Greening the Future awards winners will be celebrated at a virtual event on 18 November 2022. The Greening the Future Awards print supplement will be published on the same day as the virtual event.

For advertising and sponsorship please contact:

Queries can be emailed to [email protected] or 011 250 7300.

The categories for 2022 Greening the Future awards are: