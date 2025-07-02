Genevieve Nel’s Journey in Diplomatic Catering

Mail and Guardian spoke to Genevieve Nel from the renowned Norma & Co catering company.

What are some of your most memorable catering experiences?

Many of my most memorable experiences stem from years back when my mom and aunts started Norma and Vilma Caterers. I was just a young girl, and we had the honour to cater for and subsequently meet Pope John Paul II when he visited South Africa. All our families had the honour to meet him, and it was the most incredible day.

What is your philosophy on food and catering?

You need to love what you do to provide food that tastes and looks good. We try to always create an environment at work with happy and fulfilled team members. A happy chef creates beautiful food.

What makes your catering business unique?

We take great pride in basing our business on creating relationships with clients. This is the cornerstone of our business and has always been, even when the business started 30 years ago.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest trends in catering?

Social media is a huge influence in my business. I am always getting new ideas online, but we also work with a wonderful group of event planners and coordinators who push us out of our comfort zone, often creating new and wonderful food experiences.

What is your culinary guilty pleasure?

I am simple when it comes to food. I love a night out at a nice restaurant—not a fancy expensive one, but the local family restaurant in the neighbourhood with my husband and children. That’s just perfect for me.

You are becoming known as an “Ambassador of Local Flavours” in diplomatic circles. What is the major thing you want to teach diplomats about South African food?

I wouldn’t say we are gurus in local flavours, but we love to bring South African flavours into international dishes. We are blessed enough to be entrusted with some wonderful National Days where we try new international cuisines, which become popular with our other clients afterwards. South Africans have wide exposure to international food—we grew up with families that ate anything and everything, so we are very lucky to have been exposed to such a variety of flavours.

Who influenced you the most?

There is no doubt that my mother, Norma, has been my biggest influencer in the catering business. She started and ran Norma and Vilma Caterers successfully for 25 years until COVID. Thereafter, she and I started Norma and Co on our own in 2021, and although she has taken a step back from the business, she still works and runs the business in the background. She still has a big influence on the flavours and recipes we create and produce.

Your work involves a great deal of creativity. Where do you find your inspiration?

A lot of our setups and creations involve trial and error. We have wonderful suppliers such as florists and equipment décor companies that assist with beautiful equipment and flowers, but staying on top of trends in the catering business worldwide also helps with inspiration. There are many caterers creating amazing things daily. Thanks to social media, we can draw inspiration globally now.

When did your business begin?

Norma and Co started in 2021 during COVID, built on the backbone of Norma and Vilma Caterers. COVID hit our industry hard, and instead of closing our doors permanently, we decided to restructure, move our premises, downsize substantially, and start again. This was a huge leap of faith, but we are so grateful that we were able to remain relevant to some of our clients and have gained so many more along the way.

Which was the first embassy you catered for?

I was still a young girl, but I remember my mom and aunts catering for the Embassy of Peru’s National Day even before the business had business premises—when the business was still being run from our kitchen in our family home.

How many embassies do you now cater for?

In diplomatic circles, there is always changeover of staff regularly, so we are always grateful for our South African contacts that carry us through the different missions. We work with a wonderful group of ambassadors, high commissioners, consul generals, and many others currently. I would estimate we probably work with approximately 25 embassies at the moment.