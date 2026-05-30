Is Deepal S07 worth the price tag?

Bold: Deepal S07 will give Ferrari Purosangue vibes with its sleek design lines.

It’s almost insane how many Chinese brands have entered the market in such a short space of time. What’s even more baffling is how good their cars are actually getting while still maintaining the price points that made people buy them in the first place.

Enter Changan, a brand that has sold over 30 million vehicles worldwide and almost 3 million vehicles in 2025 alone. In March, the brand reported that they expanded at nearly 12 times the rate of the overall domestic market from January to February.

It’s no coincidence. They entered with an entry-model, almost like a rideshare vehicle, a SUV, a bakkie that brought new technology and a premium fully electric SUV.

The last model is the one that we are going to discuss. Weirdly named the Changan Deepal S07, the car is meant to give consumers an idea of exactly where the brand aims to go and exactly what they are capable of.

Changan’s slogan is “Driven to Evolve” and the Deepal S07 embraces that openly. It’s also different. Many Chinese manufacturers have brought in plug-in hybrid electric vehicle SUVs in the last year but Changan went straight to a full EV.

Of course, that also means that the Deepal S07 will come at a higher cost than the rest of its competitors.

Priced at R995 900, one has to wonder how clever it was from the brand to introduce an almost R1 million vehicle when it has entered into the country with no pedigree. So that R995 900 has to warrant quality.

The Chinese have never been scared of bold designs and the Deepal is no different in that sense, except that it is not just Italian looking but it’s actually designed in Turin, Italy and engineered in the UK.

It almost gives Ferrari Purosangue vibes. The thin-curved headlights, the long bonnet and the sleek design lines make it a very pleasant car to look at. It features a coupe-inspired silhouette, frameless doors and concealed door handles and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The concealed door handles could have been automatic pop outs however, just to keep in line with the premium feel that the vehicle is supposed to give.

But in true Chinese fashion, it’s the features on the inside that might leave you in awe. To begin, the interior is plush with superb vegan leather seats that are comfortable.

There’s a huge 15.6 inch infotainment display that can automatically be tilted according to preference. It can either be slanted towards the driver or the passenger – or it can even just sit completely straight.

Imagine arguing over who wants to play the music. The screen will just be tilting back and forth. Jokes aside, it’s a very practical feature, not just something to show off.

Because everything from climate to driving settings are packed into the screen, it makes it very convenient that the passenger can navigate through it so that the driver can focus on the road.

I often find myself asking my wife to sort things out on the screen because I need to focus and then she normally has to stretch and do it. This car makes it very convenient.

It’s also quite spacious in both the front and back. Actually, even if the backseat passenger feels squashed, they have the privilege of moving the passenger seat forward using the controls built into the middle at the back.

The backseat passengers can also adjust the cover of the moon roof automatically.

The cabin also features door buttons, not handles, because this car is apparently too cool for it and is equipped with a 14 speaker Sony Surround System that means the driver and passenger enjoy speakers in their headrests.

When it comes to driving, the Deepal S07 is a smooth sailing coupe SUV. It doesn’t focus on extreme performance. Its electric powertrain produces up to 160 kW and 320 Nm, providing instant torque and smooth acceleration.

However, unlike other EVs, it doesn’t throw you back the minute you put your foot down but rather it picks up speed in a calm, linear fashion to provide comfort to the driver.

It’s still quick enough for overtakes but most importantly, it handles well and is certain on the roads. It doesn’t feel nervous at all, even on the N3 towards Germiston, where the road is not level and you feel like you are going up and down mountains when switching lanes.

Verdict

The Deepal S07 had a lot to prove for that R995 900 price tag and I think it’s safe to say that it warrants the oodles of money. It has more power than the front-wheel-drive BYD Sealion 7 and comes in over R100 000 cheaper, which in my books makes it feel fairly priced for what you are getting.