Coal workers worry about the just energy transition

As South Africa tries to shift to low-carbon energy, Eskom will shut down ageing coal stations, repurposing them as renewable energy plants.

Eskom says no jobs will be lost. But people at Hendrina and Komati coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga say they “don’t know what a just transition is”, creating concerns about their futures.

Komati is South Africa’s oldest power station. It was shut down in October and next in line according to Eskom’s plan is Hendrina, which is due to close between 2023 and 2025.