Daniel Mminele, the leader of the presidential climate finance task team bows out

Daniel Mminele, who played a key role in securing climate finance for South Africa, has stepped down as the head of the presidential climate finance task team.

On Friday, Business Day reported that the former Absa chief executive had departed the task team after his contract expired at the end of December. Bloomberg reported that an offer to extend his contract by three months “is on the table”.

On 8 February last year, the Presidency announced Mminele’s appointment as head of the task team, where he would lead the country’s efforts to mobilise finance for a just transition.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told the Mail & Guardian: “The development of the JET-IP [Just Energy Transition Investment Plan] gives effect to the Just Energy Transition Partnership, which South Africa forged at the UN climate conference (COP26), to create a platform for engagement regarding the support needed to advance South Africa’s just energy transition.

“The Political Declaration establishing the partnership commits partner countries — France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union — to mobilise an initial US$8.5 billion over a period of three to five years to support the first phase of the JET-IP,” he said.

Mminele played a key role

Mminele, who was contracted until the end of December 2022, led the negotiations to finalise the terms of the $8.5 billion, as well as coordinating the drafting of the investment plan, Magwenya said.

“The implementation is being finalised and we remain in constant discussion with the partner countries. We are in the process of finalising our project management team and have made substantial progress.

“The project management team will drive the implementation of the JET-IP and we have sufficient resources and skills to continue with the work. We want to thank Mr Mminele for the leadership and guidance provided in finalising an important milestone of the Just Energy Transition Partnership.”

Crispian Olver, the executive director of the Presidential Climate Commission, tweeted: “Daniel Mminele has done an excellent job in pulling together Ministers, the International Partner Group and SA stakeholders around the Just Energy transition Investment Plan. @ClimateZA [the commission] wishes him well with his future endeavours.”

Planning consultations

Blessing Manale, the head of communications and outreach at the commission, said it was planning a series of consultations on the investment plan, as called for by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he unveiled it, ahead of COP27.

“The first one is with the youth on 8 February and we believe that the remaining members of the task team will be available to engage with us. That is what we want to focus on. It is, of course, difficult but we think that the team that remains will drive the project to its logical conclusion,” Manale said, adding the commission had worked very well with Mminele.

“We have worked cordially with him and he had managed to reach out to many stakeholders and they were beginning to associate the plan with him … There is no bad blood; he did not leave angry or sad.”

Manale added that the climate commission would continue to watch the investment plan.

“We have committed to our stakeholders that we will facilitate the dialogue between them and the team, to make sure it considers all their concerns and issues and we think the consultations will strengthen it without rewriting it.”



The plan outlines investments, of a combined R1.5 trillion, that are needed in the electricity, electric vehicle and green hydrogen sectors from 2023 to 2027 to enable South Africa to meet its climate commitments, stabilise energy supply and cushion vulnerable workers and communities