Subscribe

Environment

Ramaphosa: Just Energy Transition will be at a pace South Africa can afford

The president’s speech detailed the country’s climate and just transition plans, but more decisive action is needed, according to environmental groups. (Getty Images)
0

The energy crisis is an “existential threat” to South Africa’s economy and social fabric, said President Cyril Ramaphosa, but South Africans must be mindful of the risks that climate change poses to its society.

Delivering his State of the Nation address on Thursday, Ramaphosa said extreme weather events in the form of drought, floods and wildfires increasingly pose a risk to the health, well-being and safety of the country’s people. 

“We will continue our just transition to a low carbon economy at a pace our country can afford and in a manner that ensures energy security,” he said, adding this would be done in a way that opens up the possibility of new investments, new industrialisation and creates new jobs.

The president’s speech detailed the country’s climate and just transition plans, but more decisive action is needed, according to environmental groups.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Ramaphosa: Just Energy Transition will be at a pace South...

M&G PREMIUM

Beyond electricity, South Africa cannot continue to design its energy system based on ad-hoc responses, says conservation organisation WWF
sheree bega
Politics

Mantashe’s hopes of controlling Eskom dashed as a new minister...

Mixed reactions to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement, as minerals and energy minister let off the hook to solve electricity crisis
mandisa nyathi
Friday

Sjava’s new album reflects his ancestral, cultural and spiritual journey

‘Isibuko’ holds a mirror to the musician’s life
sonri naidoo
National

Protests are the true state of the nation … the...

No legal provision for calling a state of disaster because your cabinet is incompetent and your government incapable, panel hears
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×