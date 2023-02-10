Ramaphosa: Just Energy Transition will be at a pace South Africa can afford

The energy crisis is an “existential threat” to South Africa’s economy and social fabric, said President Cyril Ramaphosa, but South Africans must be mindful of the risks that climate change poses to its society.

Delivering his State of the Nation address on Thursday, Ramaphosa said extreme weather events in the form of drought, floods and wildfires increasingly pose a risk to the health, well-being and safety of the country’s people.

“We will continue our just transition to a low carbon economy at a pace our country can afford and in a manner that ensures energy security,” he said, adding this would be done in a way that opens up the possibility of new investments, new industrialisation and creates new jobs.

The president’s speech detailed the country’s climate and just transition plans, but more decisive action is needed, according to environmental groups.