Study probes bats as natural pest control

South Africa is renowned for its vast and diverse agricultural landscapes, including bountiful apple orchards that stretch across its eastern Free State region.

These orchards, however, have encountered a pressing issue — pest control. Pesticide use, though effective, has downsides, including environmental concerns and costs.

This is one of the reasons why Alexandra Howard, a dedicated doctoral candidate in agricultural conservation at the University of the Free State (UFS), is pioneering research to find an unconventional yet promising solution: bats.

Howard was among three doctoral and four post-doctoral candidates who were honoured at the 2023 L’Oréal–Unesco For Women in Science National Awards ceremony (FWIS) this month.

She received a grant to carry out the research which she says she hopes to complete by 2025.

The crux of Howard’s groundbreaking research is to investigate the role of bats in apple orchards concerning pest control, an aspect rarely studied in the eastern Free State. Her work aims to shed light on how these flying mammals can contribute to the local economy and environment while enhancing pest control.

The inspiration for this innovative research can be traced back to Professor Peter Taylor, a research professor in the Department of Zoology and Entomology at UFS.

Taylor, along with his team at the University of Venda, initially delved into bat-related research on macadamia farms. It was during these efforts that the potential of bats as natural pest controllers started to emerge.

“When I decided to pursue a PhD, he contacted me. Although he had other projects available, I insisted on working on something that could genuinely benefit people and have practical applications,” Howard said.

Collaborating with local farmers and eco-farmers in the region, they designed a research project focusing on understanding the habits of bats in the eastern Free State. Specifically, they sought to uncover what bats eat and how they could assist in pest control. This marked a critical step, given the lack of prior research on bats in the region.

Across the globe, studies have demonstrated that bats play a crucial role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. They excel in controlling pests, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds.

In South Africa, where the transition to more organic and sustainable agricultural practices is gaining traction due to environmental concerns and the desire to reduce pesticide use and costs, bats represent an exciting avenue.

“Farmers need to look at other strategies and ways to ensure that fruit is healthy and safe. So, it makes sense to use biodiversity to assist with that,” Howard says.

This perspective not only aligns with sustainable agricultural practices but also encourages the adoption of innovative solutions to combat pest problems.

Citizen science is another facet of the research that adds depth and relevance to the project.

Howard says involving local communities and farmers in data collection and research activities provides them with a sense of contribution to the well-being of their surroundings. It fosters an understanding of why the study of bats is essential and strengthens the connection between people, the environment and the animals inhabiting it.

She is already undertaking acoustic data collection, tracking the bats’ activities as they fly through the orchards.

“I am now busy with the lab work stage to identify what insects they’re eating at different times of the year. Then next year, we’ll be doing a lot of the economic modelling to try to put a dollar value on their service, as well as looking more into the pesticides and environmental factors,” she says.

• Lesego Chepape is a climate reporting fellow, funded by the Open Society Foundation for South Africa.