SA marks 32 years of democracy amid deep inequality and joblessness

In need of work opportunities: Job seekers gathered outside a store in Tswelopele, Tembisa, to apply for employment. Photo: Twitter / X

South Africa’s democracy will, on Monday, mark 32 years since the country’s first democratic election, which ended apartheid rule and ushered in a constitutional order built on promises of equality, freedom and rights for marginalised communities, alongside the rule of law.

Since 1994, the Constitution has entrenched a wide-ranging set of civil, political and socio-economic rights. An independent judiciary and a free press have become defining features of public life.

Access to education has expanded significantly compared with the apartheid era, with far more young South Africans completing secondary schooling and entering tertiary institutions.

Millions of households have gained access to basic services such as electricity, clean water and formal housing.

At the same time, the social grant system has grown into one of the largest state-led welfare programmes in the developing world, providing monthly income support to millions.

Yet despite these gains, South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world. Income, opportunity and access to work continue to be shaped by structural inequalities that persist across geography, race and class.

Economists and policy researchers have repeatedly warned that while political rights expanded rapidly after 1994, economic transformation has been far slower and uneven.

The country’s unemployment crisis remains central to this imbalance. In 2026, the official unemployment rate stands at about 32.9%, while the expanded definition, which includes discouraged work seekers who have stopped looking for employment, is estimated between 42% and 43%.

Among young people aged 15 to 34, unemployment remains significantly higher, in the mid-40% range. These figures point to long-standing structural constraints in the economy, including slow growth, limited labour absorption and persistent mismatches between education outcomes and labour market demand.

Labour economists such as Haroon Bhorat of the University of Cape Town’s Development Policy Research Unit and Miriam Altman have argued that South Africa’s unemployment problem is deeply structural.

They point to the economy’s limited ability to generate sufficient jobs in labour-intensive sectors, weak growth and historical patterns of exclusion that continue to shape access to work. For many young South Africans, these macroeconomic realities are experienced in deeply personal ways. In Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, 25-year-old Lesego Mokoena describes a daily routine defined by uncertainty and repeated job applications.

Despite completing a degree in agricultural science, she has struggled to find employment since graduating three years ago.

We were told go to school, do well and you’ll become employable and to this day, I am a true testament that it is not a one-size-fits all, there is just nothing out there. “I don’t think people understand what it does to you. You start to feel like you are outside of life. Everyone else is moving but you are stuck waiting for something that never comes,” she said.

Her experience reflects a broader pattern among graduates who enter the labour market with expectations shaped by education and policy promises, only to encounter prolonged unemployment, informal survival work or long periods of dependency on family support.

In many communities, the transition from school or university into formal employment has effectively broken down.

Youth unemployment has become a defining feature of post-apartheid economic life, particularly in townships and peri-urban areas where opportunities are limited and transport costs further restrict access to jobs.

In Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, 28-year-old Sandile Dlamini now survives through informal trading, selling snacks and phone accessories near a busy taxi rank. He studied logistics but was unable to find stable employment after graduating.

“Freedom Day does not look like freedom to us who have been born outside of apartheid because we live in the free world but how can I say I am free if my kids and my mother go to bed hungry daily because sales were slow today?” he said.

“What is frustrating is that I studied but there are no jobs and things are expensive. Even the R350 we get from the government is not enough.”

His experience reflects how many graduates depend on informal work, short-term contracts and gig-based income to survive. While these forms of work provide immediate income, they rarely offer stability, benefits or pathways into long-term economic security.

The broader economic environment reinforces these challenges. South Africa’s growth rate has remained low for years, limiting the economy’s capacity to absorb new entrants into the labour market. Infrastructure constraints and uneven industrial development have also contributed to weak job creation.

Civil society organisations such as Oxfam South Africa and the Institute for Economic Justice have repeatedly highlighted the link between unemployment, inequality and food insecurity. Millions of households experience some level of food insecurity, with rising living costs placing additional pressure on low-income families.

A recent report by FoodForward SA and the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit at the University of Cape Town, titled the State of Household Food Insecurity in South Africa 2026, found that about 70% of surveyed households experience moderate to severe food insecurity, meaning that many families regularly worry about running out of food, reducing portion sizes or skipping meals entirely.

“This study shows, with painful clarity, that the food insecurity many South Africans live with is not occasional — it is a daily reality, even for families already receiving food support,” said Andy Du Plessis, the managing director of FoodForward SA.

“Behind every percentage is a household juggling impossible choices between food, transport, medication and debt.”

These conditions extend beyond income alone. They influence educational outcomes, health status and long-term mobility and reinforcing cycles of disadvantage.

High levels of violent crime also shape how freedom is experienced in everyday life. South Africa continues to record one of the highest homicide rates globally and safety concerns affect how people move through public spaces, access work and participate in community life.

For many residents, freedom is not only about rights or employment but also about personal security and dignity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to use Freedom Day commemorations to highlight government interventions aimed at addressing unemployment, including public employment programmes, infrastructure investment and youth-focused initiatives such as internships and wage subsidies.

However, critics argue that while these programmes provide short-term relief, they have not fundamentally altered the structure of the labour market or significantly reduced unemployment at scale.

Opposition parties have proposed different approaches. The Democratic Alliance has argued that weak economic growth and regulatory constraints are key barriers to job creation, calling for labour market reforms and increased private sector participation.

The Economic Freedom Fighters has instead linked unemployment to structural inequality and has called for more aggressive redistribution policies and expanded state-led industrialisation.

Despite ideological differences, unemployment remains one of the most consistent issues across political debate, reflecting its centrality to the country’s social and economic challenges.

Government interventions have included public works programmes, wage subsidies for young workers and various training initiatives. While these have provided temporary income support for some participants, analysts note that they have not yet resolved the underlying structural constraints limiting job creation.

Parliamentary research has warned that the long-term consequences of youth unemployment extend beyond economics, affecting democratic participation and social cohesion.

“When large sections of a generation remain excluded from formal work, it reshapes their relationship to democratic institutions and their sense of inclusion in the national project,” the research said. “Rights remain intact but lived experience becomes increasingly disconnected from political promise.”

Altman has similarly argued that changes in employment structure have deepened inequality over time, widening the divide between formal and informal work.

“The nature of employment has been changing rapidly because the proportion of formal-sector workers to informal-sector workers has been declining dramatically,” she said.

“Between 1994 and 2001, it fell from 69% to 49%. At the same time, those underemployed rose from 14% to 21% and unemployed from 17 to 30%.”