South Africa’s unemployment rate eases to 31.4%

The unemployment rate decreased to 31.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 31.9% in the previous three months, according to data released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday.

This is the second consecutive easing in unemployment after it reached 33.2% in the second quarter of last year.

The number of employed people increased by 44 000 to 17.1 million, while that of those without jobs fell by 172 000 to 7.8 million between the third and fourth quarters. This resulted in a decrease of 0.5% in the labour force in the same period, StatsSA said.

The community and social service sector led the way for job gains in the last quarter of 2025 as employment increased by 46 000, followed by construction and finance. Jobs however decreased in trade, mining and manufacturing

The Western Cape led the way with employment opportunities in the last quarter of 2025, with 93 000 people employed, and Mpumalanga, the North West and Northern Cape also recorded more jobs. Gauteng however recorded 54 000 job losses and employment was also down in Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Youth unemployment remained sticky in the last three months of 2025, edging up from 43.7% to 43.8%