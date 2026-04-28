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The Freedom Day Edition 2026
The Mail & Guardian

Freedom Day 2026

April 27 — 32 years of democracy

Fearless journalism celebrating and interrogating our freedom

The sound of freedom is not silence
Lead Article

The sound of freedom is not silence

Leaving the township can change your surroundings but unlearning the fear it taught your body is where the real work of freedom begins

By Lesego Chepape

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The Articles

16 stories on freedom, democracy and thirty-two years

National

The sound of freedom is not silence

Leaving the township can change your surroundings but unlearning the fear it taught your body is where the…

By Lesego Chepape
National

From freedom to looting

Explosive testimony before the Madlanga Commission has laid bare allegations of cartel-linked corruption involving senior police officials and…

By Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
National

Fruit of freedom withers under broken land deal

The death of Spokes Sithole at 108 exposes the broken promise of one of South Africa’s largest land…

By Lucas Ledwaba
Politics

Democracy doubts deepen in KZN

Support for democracy in KwaZulu-Natal has fallen to its lowest levels in decades, with trust in government and…

By Lyse Comins
National

No freedom without water

Across South Africa, communities are marking Freedom Day under the weight of an escalating water crisis, where unreliable…

By Sheree Bega
National

SA marks 32 years of democracy amid deep inequality and joblessness

South Africa’s 32nd Freedom Day highlights both democratic gains and ongoing struggles with inequality, unemployment and poverty

By Mandisa Makgakga
Thought Leader

Freedom in South Africa is incomplete until all SADC nations achieve genuine democracy

If we are to honour our freedom, we must also stand in sympathy with our neighbours, whose struggles…

By Paledi Alfred Sathekge
Editorial

Freedom in our lifetime

We will tell our fallen heroes that when they ran to the world in anguish seeking help against…
Thought Leader

Three  decades on: Assessing South Africa’s Progress since 1994

The democratic breakthrough of 1994 stands as one of the most significant political achievements of the modern era.…

By Cornelius Monama
Thought Leader

The great white farmer myth distorts black agrarian input

When foreign governments, organisations or political networks speak about offering South African farmers land, visas or farming opportunities…

By Gillian Schutte
Thought Leader

Freedom, memory and the curious outrage of comfortable men

As we commemorate freedom, a familiar chorus returns: that South Africa has too many ‘race laws’, that redress…

By Professor Armand Bam
Opinion

Dearth of State briefing; death of black legal practice

Discriminatory procurement practices keep black law firms small, while many black advocates are forced to leave the Bar.…

By Christine Qunta
Thought Leader

Oliver Tambo: The quiet architect of liberation and the Moses of a nation in exile

The ANC president was the quiet architect of liberation, carrying a people through the long wilderness of exile,…

By Andile Lungisa
Thought Leader

We stand with Cuba, our friend

The protests rejected this. They insisted that what we are seeing is the expansion of a single logic:…

By Nigel Branken
Opinion

A nation still waiting to come home

Freedom is not just about liberation from oppression. It is about the work of restoration. Of dignity. Of…

By Sello Hatang
Friday

Nomsa Mazwai’s sober fest reimagines how we celebrate

A Freedom Day weekend gathering at the Soweto Theatre, where families are invited to experience music, food and…

By Lesego Chepape

Contributors

Lesego Chepape Nkateko Joseph Mabasa Lucas Ledwaba Lyse Comins Sheree Bega Mandisa Makgakga Paledi Alfred Sathekge Cornelius Monama Gillian Schutte Professor Armand Bam Christine Qunta Andile Lungisa Nigel Branken Sello Hatang

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