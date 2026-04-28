The Freedom Day Edition 2026

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Fearless journalism celebrating and interrogating our freedom
Leaving the township can change your surroundings but unlearning the fear it taught your body is where the real work of freedom begins
By Lesego Chepape
Download or view the complete 2026 print supplement
16 stories on freedom, democracy and thirty-two years
Leaving the township can change your surroundings but unlearning the fear it taught your body is where the…
Explosive testimony before the Madlanga Commission has laid bare allegations of cartel-linked corruption involving senior police officials and…
The death of Spokes Sithole at 108 exposes the broken promise of one of South Africa’s largest land…
Support for democracy in KwaZulu-Natal has fallen to its lowest levels in decades, with trust in government and…
Across South Africa, communities are marking Freedom Day under the weight of an escalating water crisis, where unreliable…
South Africa’s 32nd Freedom Day highlights both democratic gains and ongoing struggles with inequality, unemployment and poverty
If we are to honour our freedom, we must also stand in sympathy with our neighbours, whose struggles…
We will tell our fallen heroes that when they ran to the world in anguish seeking help against…
The democratic breakthrough of 1994 stands as one of the most significant political achievements of the modern era.…
When foreign governments, organisations or political networks speak about offering South African farmers land, visas or farming opportunities…
As we commemorate freedom, a familiar chorus returns: that South Africa has too many ‘race laws’, that redress…
Discriminatory procurement practices keep black law firms small, while many black advocates are forced to leave the Bar.…
The ANC president was the quiet architect of liberation, carrying a people through the long wilderness of exile,…
The protests rejected this. They insisted that what we are seeing is the expansion of a single logic:…
Freedom is not just about liberation from oppression. It is about the work of restoration. Of dignity. Of…
A Freedom Day weekend gathering at the Soweto Theatre, where families are invited to experience music, food and…
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