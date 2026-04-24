Three  decades on: Assessing South Africa’s Progress since 1994

Against the odds: South Africa’s democracy has matured in visible and subtle ways, the Constitution enshrined gender equality, expanded access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities. Photo: ConCourt

On Monday, 27 April 2026, South Africa will mark thirty-two years since its first democratic elections.

Since that historic moment, the nation has travelled a remarkable and often demanding road. The journey has not been flawless. There have been setbacks, frustrations and painful contradictions that continue to test the resilience of our democracy.

But when viewed in its entirety, the post-1994 era tells a story of remarkable progress. It is a story of endurance, renewal and extraordinary national achievement that deserves to be told widely, with both honesty and pride.

The democratic breakthrough of 1994 stands as one of the most significant political achievements of the modern era. Against the odds, South Africa chose negotiation over civil conflict, ballots over bullets, reconciliation over revenge.

In doing so, we demonstrated a level of political maturity and moral courage that captured the imagination of the world. We did not simply dismantle apartheid but we also laid the foundation for a new nation built on shared citizenship and equal dignity.

At the heart of this transformation lies our Constitution. It is a living covenant between the state and its people. It affirms the inherent dignity of every individual, protects fundamental rights and anchors our democracy in the rule of law.

Over the past three decades, the institutions that uphold this constitutional order — our courts, chapter nine institutions, electoral system and a vibrant civil society — have proven resilient, including in moments of profound strain.

South Africa’s democracy has matured in visible and subtle ways. Citizens continue to organise, speak out, protest and participate in shaping the direction of the country.

Elections remain competitive and credible. The media, with all their imperfection, continue to play a critical watchdog role. In a global context where democratic institutions are increasingly under threat, South Africa’s ability to sustain a functioning and participatory democracy remains a notable achievement.

The promise of democracy was never confined to civil and political rights alone. It was always about transforming the material conditions of people. In this regard, the progress achieved since 1994 is both substantial and measurable.

Access to electricity has expanded from just over half of households in 1994 to nearly nine in 10 today. This transformation has altered the texture of daily life for millions, enabling children to study after dark, supporting small enterprises and improving overall quality of life.

Access to clean water has increased dramatically, rising from around 60% of the population in 1994 to well over 90% today. Sanitation access has similarly expanded, bringing dignity and improved public health to communities that were historically neglected.

Housing delivery stands as one of the most visible expressions of democratic change. From a base of zero in 1994, more than 4.8 million houses have been delivered, providing shelter to between 12 and 13 million people.

Beyond the numbers, this represents the restoration of dignity, stability and a sense of belonging. Families that once lived in precarious conditions now have a place to call home and communities that were once marginalised are increasingly integrated into the broader social fabric.

Equally transformative has been the expansion of the social wage. Today, South Africa’s social protection system reaches more than 18 million people, making it one of the most extensive in the developing world. At its centre is the Child Support Grant, which supports more than 13 million children and plays a critical role in reducing poverty and improving access to basic necessities.

The Old Age Grant provides income security to millions of elderly citizens, many of whom are the backbone of extended families. The Disability Grant ensures that persons living with disabilities are afforded dignity and a measure of independence. The Foster Child and Care Dependency Grants provide targeted support to vulnerable children and their caregivers, reinforcing the principle that no one should be left behind.

The introduction of the Social Relief of Distress Grant during the COVID-19 pandemic further demonstrated the adaptability and responsiveness of the democratic state. By extending support to unemployed adults with no income, it provided a critical lifeline during a period of unprecedented hardship. Collectively, these social protection measures represent a sustained effort to break intergenerational cycles of poverty and to build a more inclusive society.

Healthcare has also undergone a profound transformation. In 1994, access to antiretroviral treatment for HIV/Aids was virtually non-existent. Today, South Africa operates the largest HIV treatment programme in the world, with more than 5.5 million people receiving life-saving medication. This achievement has not only saved lives but restored hope to millions of families.

The planned implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI) represents the next phase in this journey.

NHI is an effort to give full expression to the constitutional promise that everyone has the right to access healthcare services, regardless of their socio-economic status.

Education, once designed to entrench inequality, has been fundamentally reshaped. Today, school enrolment is near universal, with over 15 million learners in the system.

No-fee schools now serve the majority of learners, removing a critical barrier for poor households. The National School Nutrition Programme provides daily meals to more than nine million children, ensuring that hunger does not stand in the way of learning.

H

igher education has expanded dramatically. Through NSFAS, more than a million students receive financial support annually, compared to only a fraction in 1994. Over time, more than seven million young South Africans have benefited from this support.

Completion rates have improved, adult illiteracy has declined and access to tertiary education has broadened significantly. While challenges of quality and inequality persist, the trajectory is towards inclusion, opportunity and human capital development.

The black middle class has grown significantly, reflecting increased access to education, employment and economic participation. This expansion represents both the tangible gains of democracy and the emergence of new possibilities for future generations.

The economy itself has more than doubled in size since 1994. South Africa has integrated into the global economy and built diverse sectors across finance, industry, services and agriculture. While economic growth has not always been inclusive or sufficient to eliminate poverty and unemployment, the foundation for a modern and diversified economy has been firmly established.

Land reform remains one of the most complex and contested aspects of transformation. Progress has been made, with millions of hectares transferred and millions of beneficiaries aided through restitution and redistribution. Yet the pace has been uneven and much work remains to be done.

Democracy has also transformed the status of women in profound ways. The Constitution enshrined gender equality, supported by progressive legislation and expanded access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities. Today, women occupy leadership positions across government, business and civil society. While gender-based violence and inequality remain serious challenges, the trajectory is one of empowerment and increasing participation.

South Africa’s global standing has undergone a dramatic transformation. From a pariah state under apartheid, the country has become an active and respected participant in international affairs.

Hosting the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the recent G20 Summit are some of the defining moments that showcased South Africa’s organisational capacity and leadership while shifting global perceptions of the African continent. This international presence reflects a nation that has reasserted itself on the global stage with confidence and purpose.

Even as we celebrate these achievements, we must confront the reality that the work of transformation is far from complete. Unemployment, inequality and poverty remain deeply entrenched. Too many young people remain excluded from economic opportunity.

Corruption, governance failures and service delivery challenges have eroded public trust and slowed the pace of progress. To acknowledge these challenges is not to diminish what has been achieved. It is to affirm the seriousness of the task that lies ahead.

The long walk to freedom did not end in 1994. It entered a new and demanding phase. Our forebears did not sacrifice for a perfect South Africa.

They fought for a possible South Africa in which each generation would take responsibility for advancing the cause of freedom, justice and equality.

The story of South Africa is still being written. It is a story of struggle and hardship but also of hope and triumph.

Cornelius Monama is a government communicator who is part of the Government Communication and Information System.