Don’t Miss: A weekly round-up of virtual and in-person events

Portia Zvavahera’s Maruva akaburitswa tiri mugomo (We received flowers) from her new exhibition, 2020. (Courtesy of Stevenson gallery)
Portia Zvavahera: Ndichasvika Rinhi Ndionekwe

In this latest chapter of her autobiographical dreamscapes, showing at the Stevenson in Cape Town, Portia Zvavahera is concerned with a family’s pleas for salvation, which she attributes to her mother’s illness and journey to recovery. Filial dynamics of care and grief are overlaid with a spiritual longing in these new visual prayers, rendered in the artist’s characteristic layering of painting and printmaking.

Mame-Diarra Niang: Call Me When You Get There

In her second show with the Stevenson gallery, Mame-Diarra Niang presents a wandering of the mind, framed by her long-term preoccupation with the plasticity of territory. 

Details: Zvavahera and Niang’s shows run at the Stevenson, Buchanan Building, 160 Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock, Cape Town, until 5 December. To book, visit stevenson.info. For more information, call 021 462 1500 or email: [email protected]

Wonder Buhle: Comfort

Artist Wonder Buhle presents a new collection of work at the Bkhz gallery in Braamfontein . 

Details: The show runs at Bkhz, 68 Juta Street,Braamfontein, from November 28 to December 20 2020. For more information, call 078 529 4013 or email: [email protected]


The Kyle Shepherd Trio

The Kyle Shepherd Trio, with Jonno Sweetman on drums and Shane Cooper on bass perform four shows in two nights at Untitled Basement in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Details: The trio will perform on 27 and 28 November. The first show is at 7pm and the second show at 9pm. Tickets are R250 a performance at quicket.co.za

Trombonist Siya Makuzeni is among the artists due to perform at the Spier Amphitheatre on November 28

The 2020 Jazz and Classical Encounters Festival, Vol 2

This festival, held at the Spier Amphitheatre, will feature jazz vocalist and pianist Nomfundo Xaluva, with Lumanyano Unity Mzi on drums, Zeke le Grange on tenor saxophone, Steven de Sousa on bass, Blake Hellaby on piano and Robin Fassie on trumpet. They will be followed by an ensemble of classical and indigenous music called Ancient Voices and Friends, presenting Molweni Bosisi!, with Lungiswa Plaatjies, Nomapostile Nyiki, Nomakrestu Xakathugaga, Sarah Evans and Larissa Johnson. 

Next up is Navi Yuga, a Siya Makuzeni (vocals and trombone) and Darren English (trumpet) collaboration featuring Mphumi Dlamini on keys and piano, Lumanyano Unity Mzi on drums, and Sean Sanby on bass.

The show will also feature Paul Hanmer with Neo Muyanga in a long-awaited collaboration. The festival will end on a high note, with the amazing talent of saxophonist and Standard Bank Young Artist for jazz Sisonke Xonti, featuring Steven de Sousa on bass, Kyle Shepherd on piano, Tefo Mahola on drums and Sabu Jiyane on percussion. 

Details: The event takes place on 28 November at the Spier Amphitheare. Doors open at 12.15pm. Buy tickets at quicket.co.za

Imvomvo

Imvomvo is a concert of indigenous music by artists Victor Sithole, Njabulo Shabalala and Matshitshi Ngema who play a variety of instruments between them.

Details: The concert takes place on 27 November at the Alliance Française, 22 Sutton Crescent, Morningside, Durban. Doors open at 7pm. The entrance fee is R90. For more information, call 031 312 9582

