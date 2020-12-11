Subscribe
Friday

Don't Miss: An update of in-person and virtual events

Cape Town City Ballet, in collaboration with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, returns to Artscape for three performances only. (Photo: Cape Town City Ballet)
0

Senzeni Marasela: Waiting for Gebane

In Waiting for Gebane, Senzeni Marasela’s first museum solo exhibition, she constructs works around Theodorah, the fictional alter ego she based on her mother. In Waiting for Gebane, you discover the artist’s intricate practice, which saw her wear the same ishweshwe for six years while she performed and lived as Theodorah.

Details:Waiting for Gebane runs at Zeitz Mocaa until May 2 2021. The museum is open from Thursday to Sunday, from 10am to 6pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

In her new work, the artist grapples with the meaning and significance of colours, shapes, and dimensions. (Image courtesy of Project Space/ Gallery Fanon)

Keneilwe Mokoena: Untitled 1.0: Assemblages of Unknown Realities of a State of Mind

In her new collection of analogue collages, Keneilwe Mokoena explores her fascination with and spiritual connection to the physics and mysteries of the natural world.

The artist grapples with the meaning and significance of colours, shapes, and dimensions and deals with the paradox of acknowledging that there are realities that exist within and around us that cannot be known. 

Details: The exhibition runs at the Project Space and Gallery Fanon, 281 Commissioner Street, Maboneng, Johannesburg. For more information, visit galleryfanon.co.za.


Archive of Forgetfulness

Rather than understanding the archive as a direct record, this project posits it as a patchy process of memory-making in itself. The Archive of Forgetfulness encompasses and holds acts of remembering, spectres of other possible worlds, and the hauntings of “the ruins of futures past” across temporal and spatial borders. Curated by Huda Tayob and Bongani Kona, and funded by the Goethe-Institut, the wider project includes a podcast series titled Conversations with Neighbours, featuring conversations with project collaborators from several parts of the continent. The conversations explore themes ranging from art in the time of crisis to archival absences and the limitations of translation.

Details: You can listen to the first two episodes on anchor.fm/dashboard/episodes and check out the rest of the episodes on anchor.fm/archive-of-forgetfulness.

Gathering: A Community of Portraits

The Jaffer Modern Art Gallery, situated on the penultimate floor of Vïb, Cape Town’s newest hotel on the Atlantic seaboard, will open its doors to the public for the first time this December. Its inaugural exhibition, Gathering: A Community of Portraits, curated by Margie Murgatroyd, launches on Friday 18 December. 

Details: The exhibition launch will take place on December 18 at the Jaffer Modern Art Gallery from 5pm to 7pm. The gallery is situated on the 7th floor, Vib Cape Town, 181 Main Road, Green Point.

Cape Town City Ballet: Back on Stage

Cape Town City Ballet, in collaboration with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Brandon Phillips, is proud to return to Artscape for three performances only. Limited seats will be available, given social distancing requirements.

Back on Stage will be performed on 10, 11 and 12 December, featuring a programme of two works: George Balanchine’s Serenade, and Moon Behind the Clouds, a suite of works made during the time of Covid-19, by South African choreographers Veronica Paeper, Celeste Botha, Kirsten Isenberg, Yaseen Manuel, Lindy Raizenberg, Louisa Talbot and Marlin Zoutman. 

Details: The show will be presented to the public on Friday December 11 at 7.30pm and on Saturday December 12 at 3pm. Tickets can be booked at Artscape Dial-a-seat on 021 421 7695 or on artscape.co.za.

Arts Desk
Guest Author

