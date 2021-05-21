 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Friday

The Portfolio: Thandokuhle Ngcobo

Positionality in social spaces: The artist’s self-portraits were taken from a place of distress, she says, as a reaction to intrusive comments about her appearance and to subvert expectations about her identity
0

My study, Exploring Identity Misconceptions and Prejudice through Self-Portrait Photography, 2019, explores how a person can be judged on their appearance. Depending on outfits, people sometimes question my sexuality and character. This series consists of 20 photos and three are of the same blank wall.

Each photograph is a reaction to comments on my appearance. I wrote statements and questions as people said them: “Are you lesbian?” “Ngathi uyiSulumane lomuntu Omnyama.” “You define femininity.” “Wawuslovas nje manje?” 

Hearing “I respect your ability to transform” was the assurance I needed to continue with the project. It was also a realisation that some can appreciate, instead of judging, your identity. I made these photographs from a place of distress, to subvert expectations of my identity. All the statements made me question my positionality in social spaces.

These conceptual portraits intentionally avoid the classic view of showing the face. I present the back of my head, arms and back to emphasise the use of the body to portray a portrait. The gestures in each frame express the different variations of my body from one perspective. My hands represent tension in one frame and a sense of direction or peace in the next. The blank walls highlight the absence of the body and moments of feeling non-existent or silent. With my hair, I wanted to reveal myself in my most bare form, without facial expressions, make-up or hairstyling. I use soft lighting to highlight my body and the movement of my hands. 

I feel a sense of calm from my movements and I am able to express raw emotion through the lens. My creative process doesn’t involve much planning. Some sessions can take three hours, others are only twenty minutes. Editing takes the most time. I’m influenced and attracted by the simplicity of the composition and lighting, which I’d like to work on going forward. This presentation of my photographs in many frames as one is something I would like to pursue.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate.

Thandokuhle Ngcobo
Thandokuhle Ngcobo is a photography participant in the ArtLab Durban mentorship programme, which is funded by the National Arts Council and hosted at Open Plan Studio. www.artlabdurban.co.za

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Mogoeng: God, Israel or fatigue?

The chief justice has effectively vacated office five months early as he appeals an adverse finding on his pro-Israel stance and faces criticism from the legal fraternity over his chairing of Judicial Service Commission interviews
emsie ferreira
National

Pretoria prevaricates on Israel

Cyril Ramaphosa may have signalled a hardening of tone but, like his predecessors, he is unlikely to break the mould on the Palestine-Israel two-state solution
emsie ferreira

More top stories

Coronavirus

Teething problems in first week of national vaccine drive see...

More than 120 000 people got their jabs in phase 2 of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign
Eunice Stoltz
National

Zuma digs up the political past in bid for arms...

The former president argues that if he succeeds in having Billy Downer removed as prosecutor, the charges should be dropped
emsie ferreira
National

Dudu Myeni paid for trips abroad, Noma Mngoma tells Zondo...

Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife Nomachule Mngoma continued her testimony before the Zondo commission after a security threat hampered proceedings on Thursday evening.
Eunice Stoltz
National

Fence at Cape Town refugee camp removed, leaving people vulnerable

Services provided by the City of Cape Town and the government are gradually drying up
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×