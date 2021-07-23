 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Friday

The Portfolio: Cedric Nunn

Ultimate sacrifice: The funeral of two youths abducted and killed in the ‘Natal War’ in 1987. Photo: Cedric Nunn
0

In the early 1980s and onwards, I found myself caught up in the spiral of violence that gripped our country as the struggle for liberation intensified. Those acts of resistance were mostly led by the youth and they paid a heavy price for them; being imprisoned, tortured, maimed and killed. 

In the mid-1980s, the violence took another turn when proxy forces were mobilised by the apartheid state, and what is now known as the “Natal War” broke out. It was in that context that this image of the funeral of two United Democratic Front-affiliated youths was made, depicting a couple of the many, many youths who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our political freedom.

This image, which I made as a freelance photographer, was to be the cause of much soul searching, as I came to realise that I, too, was benefitting from the violence. 

While the youth paid in blood and their lives, power agendas benefited, as did others such as the media.

Our country’s choices post-1994, especially those regarding the economic model, have resulted in the loss of millions of jobs, the decline in industry, non-existent land reform, the decimation of the unions and an economy that remains in the hands of those it belonged to pre-1994. 

The state has seemed powerless in providing the conditions for new entrants to the economy, which is linked largely to the conditions imposed by the neoliberal economy to which we are bound. But also to the fact that we have a political body in the ANC that is seen as black and previously opposed to apartheid white capital, which is still firmly in the driver’s seat, along with transnational corporations. 

The youth have become pawns of political factions who rival each other for power. 

My heart bleeds for the youth of my generation who made the ultimate sacrifice. It also bleeds for the youth of the past two decades, in large part betrayed by my generation who bartered their future for short-term goals.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Cedric Nunn

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Cabinet reshuffle not on cards yet

There are calls for the president to act against ministers said to be responsible for the state’s slow response to the unrest, but his hands are tied
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Rwanda’s involvement in Ramaphosa phone surveillance will further strain relations

But experts doubt the South African intelligence community has the capacity even to establish whether Ramaphosa’s phone was compromised
Emsie Ferreira

More top stories

Politics

IEC to ask the courts to postpone local elections

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa said the Moseneke inquiry found that the elections would not be free and fair if held in October
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Western Cape closes roads to end deadly taxi violence

The closure of the Mbekweni/Paarl and Bellville route comes as negotiations between taxi operators fail and will affect thousands of commuters
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Cabinet reshuffle not on cards yet

There are calls for the president to act against ministers said to be responsible for the state’s slow response to the unrest, but his hands are tied
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Rwanda’s involvement in Ramaphosa phone surveillance will further strain relations

But experts doubt the South African intelligence community has the capacity even to establish whether Ramaphosa’s phone was compromised
Emsie Ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×