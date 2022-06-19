At the movies, not all fathers are created equal

When you look at the portrayal of fatherhood along racial lines in Hollywood, you can see fundamental differences between the characterisation of black fatherhood vis-à-vis white fatherhood.

Movies based in the “hood”, such as Boyz N The Hood (1991), Juice (1992), Menace 2 Society (1993), South Central (1993), Sugar Hill (1994) and Above the Rim (1994) may have centred on the violent exploits of black misguided young men toting guns, peddling drugs and being a nuisance in their neighbourhoods. But a secondary plot in all of them is the absence of positive male role models, as well as the failures of those present.