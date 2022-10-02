Zioux: Walk on the wild side

The Marble Group’s freshest marvel Zioux, a luxurious cocktail bar and champagne lounge located in Africa’s richest square mile, Sandton, is seriously becoming one of Johannesburg’s popular playgrounds.

Launched in December 2021 the restaurant strives to provide a dining experience that gives patrons an experience allowing them to “Break Free” from anything that holds them captive. Zioux is a space that inspires letting out your “wild side”, you see this in the restaurant’s interior that fuses various patterns and prints influenced by South Africa’s wildlife.

This is re-emphasized by the intriguing artworks – of different animals posed as humans – that occupy the bar and dining spaces. Which is complemented by the brown, olive green, black, white, red colour palette of the space that includes touches of gold and a white marble surface for the bar area which is only but a few design choices to look forward to at Zioux.

The space was created by Pretoria based interior and architectural company Reddeco alongside Onirico, an interior design business by Irene Kyriacou, recently won the Restaurant and Bar Design Award for best surface interiors in the Middle East and Africa.

One of the most popular offerings of the restaurant is their High Tea on Saturdays that starts at 11am ending at 4pm currently costing R750 excluding drinks. Reserving is a must.

Head chef at Zioux, Besele Moses Moloi who’s been working at the restaurant since it opened, believes that the constant changes in harvest seasons throughout the year encourages artistry, originality and exploration within their menus keeping them versatile.

“We have taken a different approach, our menu is Mexican-Peruvian inspired using amazing local produce. The menu is constantly changing, and my team is continuously working on new dishes. Seasonality doesn’t really affect us, it actually keeps us innovative and creative in the sense that we adjust to produce that is available,” says Moloi.

Their menu is not limited to but includes a lamb taco, Calamari, Sirloin, fillet taco Salmon, coal roasted, grapefruit beurre blanc, nasturtium tempura leaf served with chipotle mayonnaise.

The Place: Zioux

Ideal for: Anyone who enjoys experimenting with a variety of cuisines and a cosmopolitan fine dining experience.

Order This: Butter and ginger fried large tiger prawns with red habanero served with red pepper sauce. With this dish costing R695, it’s the perfect meal for any seafood lover that doesn’t mind splurging on a special occasion. For a sweet teat, try the chocolate fondant with tonka beans and chocolate paired with a spiced fire roasted pineapple sorbet.

Signature Bev: Agua de Me-hee-ko made using Blanco Tequila, Orgeat, fresh lime juice, Horchata, fresh mango juice, Habanero Tincture and Peach bitters. The drink has some almonds and dairy and so it is not ideal for people with lactose intolerance or an allergy to nuts.

You’ll like it if: If you enjoy a thrilling dining experience, Zioux is for you.

It’s the perfect place to experiment with food, drinks, fashion and entertainment.

The Friday Mood is: Adventurous and exclusive. Zioux provides the great atmosphere to escape from the hustle and bustle of Joburg while providing an exciting cuisine for any foodie who enjoys a good night out.

Address: The Marc Corner Rivonia and, Maude St, Sandton, 2014

Social media: @zioux_jhb on Instagram / Zioux on Facebook