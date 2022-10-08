There’s Something About J …

Award-winning musician J’Something has partnered with hotel and apartment network BlackBrick, and entrepreneur Ricardo da Costa, to conceptualise Artistry. This is a three-level entertainment hotspot planned for Sandton which will take guests on a journey from a downstairs lounge, through a mid-level 100-seater theatre to a rooftop restaurant to experience the party life.

J’Something describes his feeling regarding this new chapter in his life as “good fear” and says he is curious to see how it will all unfold.

“On top of the list of emotions about this new project would be excitement. I am excited to bring to life the food and concert experience in a unique way,” he says.

Artistry will be J’Something’s second attempt at opening a restaurant business after his Pretoria eatery closed in 2019.

His love of cooking is part of his DNA. “I don’t describe myself as a chef, instead a passionate home cook. Food and entertainment have been part of my life ever since I was a little kid. Both my parents worked in the food industry.”

J’Something believes Artistry will be a platform for growth across many creative industries: “BlackBrick and myself have come together as creative minds on this project. The name ‘Artistry’ really does explain a lot about what we are trying to achieve. This is not meant to be a trendy nightspot for a set period of time, it is intended to become a way of life. The Artistry philosophy even extends to the furniture, which features mostly recycled pieces. Things that have stood the test of time will be given the stamp of Artistry.”

His partner in this new venture Da Costa, one of the owners of Altitude Beach in Fourways, says it is interesting to see collaborations such as Artistry form, especially after the hard knocks the pandemic gave the sector.

“I love collaboration and feeding off different people’s energy. Often one gets into a routine of business with the same nature. Artistry is that nature and has a unique selling point, with all its offerings, compared to other businesses. We look forward to hosting guests and a variety of events. We want families to visit our restaurant for lunches and dinners, while their kids enjoy shows in our theatre,” says Da Costa.

What to expect at Artistry?

The rooftop will have an eatery, bar, pool and an outdoor cinema, an ideal venue for pre-drinks while taking in the view over the city. On the menu, you can expect fare such as classic steak and potatoes, fish and chips, pizzas and a selection of burgers.

The middle level will include a theatre, where guests can enjoy live musical performances from J’Something. Theatre lovers will also get to experience a selection of performances, comedy shows, movie premieres and unique curated talks.

Guests will be able to party the night away at the Artistry lounge, with performances from SA’s foremost DJs.

J’Something says Artistry will have something for patrons to enjoy in the day, the evening and at night.

“This is an all-in-one experience. We are taking it to the next level. You have dinner, then you are entertained by a comedian, at the end of the night you get to party with the comedian. Where do you find something like this? I am going to give a bit of everything I can give – food, music and art. Everything I am passionate about.”

What’s the big deal?

When asked what would make Artistry different, and how they plan to stand out from their competitors in Sandton, J’Something says being authentic and true to their brand is what will differentiate them from their competitors.

“Artistry will position itself well in the Sandton area. We are not trying to be anything else but relatable and for people to consider us every weekend rather than once a month,” says Da Costa.

In addition to this project, J’Something recently announced a new mixtape, which he was working on during lockdown with some of his industry friends. After completing the project, he decided to showcase it to live audiences. On Indoor he collaborates with Sergio Botelho and the Jazzworx team.

He says, “Indoor is very close to my heart; it kept my fire burning through lockdown, gave me direction and purpose in my craft.”

Artistry is set to open in Sandton in early 2023. For more information visit the Artistry website at http://thisisartistry.co.za/ Keep up to date with the latest news from Artistry via Instagram and Facebook on @artistryjhb