Spier wine farm presents its third iteration of Constellations

Rarely do you think about Stellenbosch and wine doesn’t come to mind. According to Wine Paths, the town and the areas surrounding it are home to more than 150 wineries and one of these is Spier.

With a history dating back to 1692, the wine farm is said to be one of the oldest in South Africa. Owned by businessman Richard Enthoven, it also houses a wide range of modern African art. Spier was awarded the Most Successful Producer Overall at the 2022 Trophy Wine Show ceremony held in July.

The estate has teamed up with performance company Third World Bunfight to put on a third iteration of Constellations, a series of presentations around the theme Twilight Performances In the Wilderness.

Theatre-maker, and the creative mind behind the event, Brett Bailey says the event is designed to cater for small groups of spectators in a manner that is peculiar, yet exciting.

Nico Athene will be participating in Constellations.

“It’s all a little mysterious. Spectators spend 20 minutes at each of the four sites on their route. It’s four intense bursts of colour, sound and movement in gorgeous settings. Spectators are guided into the twilight on one of two routes along the banks of the Eerste River,” says Bailey.

He explains that each route links four sites in a space among trees, illuminated by lanterns, and each site is hosted by a “Guardian”, who is a performance artist. An audience member might encounter a dancer, poet, musician, singer or storyteller.

Bailey, who decided to include only female artists in this carefully curated performance exhibition, says this year’s programme is centred around what he describes as “woman power”, highlighting the significance and strength of women.

“It feels right to me to orientate the 2022 production around women in their power. It brings to mind the female revellers of Dionysian celebrations in ancient Greece and the Yoruba priestess cults of Nigeria. Collectively, this company of talented, diverse and interesting women will give spectators something very special,” he says.

The theatre-maker says he enjoyed spending time with the women featured in this year’s event, witnessing the process of evolution their ideas went through before becoming reality.

“Constellations is a multi-sensory, cultural encounter in the company of strangers in the depths of the woods, like an enchanting trip into dreamland, lit by lanterns and immersed in the sounds of frogs, insects and owls. Spectators will return to the city with vivid images imprinted on their minds,” explains Bailey.

Some of the Guardians participating in Constellations are performance artists Nico Athene, Chuma Sopotela, Lorin Sookool and Mandri Sutherland; Flamenco dancer Ché Adams, as well as singer-musicians Zimbini Makwethu, Ncebakazi Mnukwana and California Janson.

Zimbini Makwethu

Constellations will be taking place on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 19 November with guests expected to arrive at 6pm. Ticket prices range between R200 to R1 000 a person and include a glass of Spier wine on arrival.

Spectators will be provided with a torch, although most of the routes are well paved. Should there be rain, the event will be cancelled, however communication will be provided and you can opt to receive a refund or to move the booking to an alternative day. The performance is only open to spectators 12 years and older.

You can book tickets for Constellations here or visit the Spier website for more information.