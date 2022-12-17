Enjoy some Mamasamba jungle fever

There’s something exciting about the opening of a new restaurant, especially when it’s in Rosebank, a lively multicultural area that’s slowly becoming home to some of the most popular eateries in Johannesburg.

Mamasamba, a Latin American-inspired eatery, which opened this month, adds a bit of jungle fever to a dining experience. Its unique design makes it a place to disappear from the hustle and bustle of the city, to indulge in some great food and dynamic entertainment.

The use of bright colours, various textures and art elements makes for an eccentric space, straight out of the pages of The Jungle Book, with a hint of tropical island.

Mamasamba has two levels. The first has a dining area, perfect for people looking to appreciate the naturally lively Rosebank atmosphere while enjoying a view of the restaurant’s live-fire kitchen.

A mirrored spiral staircase leads to the second level, where there is a cocktail bar area and club lounge ideal for after-work drinks with friends or people looking to enjoy a bit of groove.

The diverse menu offers everything from oats for brunch to salmon, slow-braised lamb and enchiladas. It also has a selection of Mediterranean and Latin American foods, such as churrasco, so there’s a nice option of foods to choose from.

Ideal for: Anyone looking to enjoy after-work drinks or a night out with friends. The restaurant’s menu offers a range of beverages to help you relax after a full day of chasing deadlines in the office and it makes the perfect backdrop for a fun night filled with good food, dynamic music and great company.

Order this: Rib-eye asado. A 550g mature rib-eye on the bone served with white onion cream, pumpkin and potato with chive queso. If you are craving something sweet, try the miso chocolate sundae made of layers of miso chocolate sponge, chocolate parfait, coffee pearls, crunchy chocolate shards and coffee caramel.

Signature Bev: To match the tropical vibe of Mamasamba, try the Lupita cocktail made using Bacardi Cuatro, pineapple juice, passionfruit syrup, lime juice and creole bitters. This summery drink offers a refreshing taste, fitting for the festive season.

Tropical: The Lupita cocktail.

You’ll like it if: You enjoy an experimental, energetic, colourful and playful dining experience. This restaurant has a youthful feel to it, which works well for people who want to feel like they’re at a club while enjoying scrumptious food.

The Friday Mood Is: Jungle fever. What with the colourful, lively atmosphere of Mamasamba and the interesting food, coupled with the energetic playlist in the club lounge area, you can’t help but feel as if you have been teleported into a tropical jungle to enjoy your meal.

Social Media: @mamasamba.sa on Instagram/ Mamasamba on Facebook

Location: The Zone, Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg