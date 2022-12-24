Big viewing on the small screen: Ten shows to binge watch

With the festive season officially in full swing, you might be in the market for binge-worthy shows to enjoy while taking some time off to relax.

Whether you appreciate romantic comedies, teen crime drama or reality TV, there’s something for every­one to relish this holiday season. We’ve put together a list of 10 must-watch shows.

From Scratch on Netflix

If you haven’t watched this tearjerker romantic drama series, make sure to have a box of tissues on standby because it might leave you a little emotional.

It is a true story based on American actress Tembi Locke’s autobiography, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home. The book details the experiences Locke shared with her late husband Saro Gullo over three summers in the countryside of Sicily, Italy.

Like the autobiography, the series addresses the challenges of intercultural relationships, while peeking into the complexities of love, loss, grief and healing.

In the eight-episode series, Amy Wheeler, an American artist (Zoe Saldana), falls in love with Italian chef Lino Ortolano from Sicily (Eugenio Mastrandrea) while studying art in Florence.

From Scratch navigates how the two merge their lives while facing daily challenges in relationships. This tale of two lovers illustrates the bliss of love and the heartache that comes with loss. It’s a great choice for romantics.

Love is Blind season 3 on Netflix

The social experiment reality dating show Love is Blind is back with more interesting love triangles and awkward interactions.

If you’ve missed out on the previous seasons, don’t worry — you have plenty of time to catch up. And if you’re a sucker for reality dating shows, you might enjoy this one, which aims to answer the question: “Is love blind?”

Over 12 episodes, the show follows hopeless romantics in search of a love connection and commitment.

The series tracks couples’ journey to the altar and we get to see who says, “I do” and who says “I don’t!”

In season 3, there are many interesting matches with some leading to love and others insecurity and tears.

Blood & Water season 3 on Netflix

To be honest, I wasn’t impressed with the latest season of this teen crime drama but I do still think it’s worth a watch.

Although the story felt rushed and overwhelming at times, there were a lot more risks taken than in the previous seasons, with the current season speaking to recent social issues.

If you are sceptical, like I was, give it a chance — you might take a liking to one or two characters.

This season has six episodes which include a new villain in town.

Bel-Air season 2 on Showmax

“Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down.” Okay, let me stop right there. By now you’ve probably figured out I’m referring to the famous 1990 sitcom, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, that followed the life of a young man (Will Smith), sent away from his hometown of Philadelphia to move in with his aunt in the affluent neighbourhood of Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

This Bel-Air is a contemporary take on the 1990s show, addressing similar topics, such as race, gender and class, however, without the comedic approach of the original sitcom.

Emily in Paris season 3 on Netflix

Ready for some romantic comedy? Why not keep up to date with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), who adventures from her life in Chicago to the City of Lights, Paris, after landing the job of her dreams as a marketing executive for a French company.

Emily’s quirky personality and unique fashion style are two of the elements that make the series entertaining — not to mention the easy-on-the-eye cast.

Spoiler alert — if you haven’t caught up with the first two seasons, the young American falls in love with her dishy chef neighbour, who happens to be the boyfriend of one of her newfound Parisian friends.

If you enjoyed the glossy magazine-based series The Bold Type, you will want to catch season 3.

How To Ruin Christmas on Netflix

Arguably South Africa’s only Christmas series, How To Ruin Christmas is back with season 3. But in a bittersweet way, since the death in July of Busi Lurayi, who played one of the show’s lead characters, Tumi Sello, the “black sheep” of the Sello family.

Tumi was at the centre of drama for the first two seasons and will be missed by fans.

How To Ruin Christmas uses humour to explore family interactions over the festive season.

If you’re looking for some local comedy to enjoy in your downtime this series is the one for you.

Severance on Apple TV

This Emmy Award-winning thriller series follows a biotechnology company which uses a procedure called Severance to split the work and personal memories of staff members.

One employee of the biotech firm, called Mark, who has been severed, rallies a team of colleagues who have also undergone the procedure, to embark on a journey of uncovering some of the hidden truths and agendas about their jobs.

The captivating cinematography, which creates a distinctive dystopian look, coupled with the gripping storyline, which has an intriguing way of unfolding events, makes for a great show to get lost in. If you’re a lover of science-fiction thrillers, add this to your must-watch list.

The Devil’s Hour on Amazon Prime

If you’re into Halloween movies, The Devil’s Hour might just pique your interest. This thriller follows Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine) who wakes up precisely at 3.33am each day, during the so-called “devil’s hour”, as does her son Isaac (Benjamin Chivers).

With a family history of schizophrenia, Lucy attempts to get help from various doctors to no avail, as her struggle with a mental disorder is revealed.

The quality of the acting enhances this thriller.

However, if you are an avid horror movie enthusiast then its mild attempt at being scary could leave you disappointed.

Pachinko on Apple TV

This is an emotionally riveting story based on the New York Times bestseller by novelist Min Jin Lee.

Pachinko tells the story of a Korean family who go in pursuit of a better life in foreign land, only to find oppression and hardship.

They are forced to call an inhospitable territory home as they struggle to survive.

The exceptional cinematography enhances the captivating storyline about survival, love, sacrifice, loss and reconciliation.

It’s a story that tugs at your heartstrings as you see how a family strives to stay united in the face of adversity. It’s a heartwarming series to enjoy with loved ones.

Coming soon…

Young, Famous and African season 2 on Netflix

The release of the second season of this reality series has been highly anticipated since the first one set social media from Nigeria to New York buzzing in March.

Young, Famous and African brings together some of the best known and most influential personalities and people on the continent, to give us a glimpse into the world of the rich and famous.

The first season was nothing short of dramatic, with frequent clashes between cast members.

With the last episode of season one ending in a dramatic love triangle between Andile Ncube, Zari Hassan and musician Diamond Platnumz, viewers will be looking forward to seeing the new plot weaves and dramas.

There are rumours that South African media personality Bonang Matheba might be joining this season’s cast.

The official release date of the new season is anticipated to be mid January, so buckle up for a series filled with African flair.