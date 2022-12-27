The best city bars in Mzansi

Delicious food, good music and a drink shared with family or friends might be just what you need to relax after a long day — or year. So, why not enjoy a great evening out at one of the best bars and restaurants in Joburg, Cape Town and Durban? Here’s a list of venues to visit and drinks to try over the festive season.

Johannesburg MIX Cocktail Bar

In the heart of Rosebank at the Keyes Art Mile, MIX Cocktail Bar has an intimate feel with a view that makes it the perfect venue to host sundowners with friends. Not only does the bar have a great selection of drinks but the food is appetising with prime-cut steaks, wraps, sushi and various platters, including meat, seafood and vegetarian options, on the menu.

Signature Bev: If you are craving something rich and sweet, try the Ottis Gibson cocktail made with Absolut Elyx, caramel, shallot and marshmallow. For something more potent, and stronger in taste, you can try the Penicillin cocktail made with Jameson Caskmate, honey, ginger and lemon for that sour kick.

Zioux Luxury Cocktail Bar There’s no way this list wouldn’t include the gorgeous Sandton luxury bar Zioux. Since opening last year, the Marble Group-owned bar has won the Eat Out VISI Style Award for its contemporary urban jungle feel and the design of the bar, and was a winner at the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2022. The food and drinks are as good as the decor, making for a space that serves as an escape from the busyness of everyday Johannesburg life. Grab a few friends and reserve your spot at this award-winning cocktail bar.

Signature Bev: For a good blend of sweet and bitter, try one of Zioux’s signature drinks, the King Korn, made with Absolut Elyx, fermented maize (mageu), star anise mixed with coconut milk and coffee liqueur. Alternatively, for something sugary, enjoy a Caper Martini made with Absolut extract, vermouth blend, caper brine, orange air and caper dust.

Cape Town Hacienda

Bringing some Mexican flavour to the Mother City, Hacienda, in Bree Street, has a rustic, intimate atmosphere with a cosy bar area, making it a great space to have a drink with a friend. Opened just a couple of months ago, Hacienda’s bar has a generous selection of tequilas to choose from, as well as a range of mezcal’s (dubbed Mexican whisky by some) for those looking for something different.

Signature Bev: If experimental is your thing, order the Michelada made with clamato tomato juice, lime, angostura bitters, tajin, Patron Silver and sol beer. Alternatively, you can try the My Name is Cass cocktail made with Patron Silver, strawberry mint, syrup, black iced tea, lime, nutmeg and pineapple.

Chinchilla Rooftop Bar

Sundowners and chillas, with a beautiful view, accompanied by a delicious meal is what you’ll get at this Camps Bay spot. Chinchilla Rooftop Bar is the perfect place for those hitting the coast this festive season. The bar overlooks the Atlantic seaboard and has a relaxed, comfortable feel, making it perfect for those Instagrammable moments with drink in hand. There is also an extensive menu, if you’re interested in making it a night.

Signature Bev: For something sweet and refreshing try the Amaretto & Apricot Sours which is made with Johnnie Walker Gold Whisky, apricot jam, amaretto, citrus, egg white and bitters. Also good is the sizzling summer drink White Peach Fizz made using Hendrick’s Gin, white peach, citrus, egg white and soda.

Durban Views At Twenty5

This bar and grill in Morningside overlooks Moses Mabhida Stadium. Although Views At Twenty5 prides itself on being both a bar and restaurant, it serves well as a cocktail bar and lounge, with great skyline views of the city ideal for sundowners with friends. You can pair your drinks with platters for sharing, as well as gourmet pizzas and juicy meat cuts. At night, Views has DJs who get the crowd going — great for anyone wanting to get their groove on without having to go to a club.

Signature bev: Craving something sweet, strong and refreshing? Order the Tennessee Noon made with Jack Honey, honey water, pineapple, lime, chamomile and vanilla, finished off with soda water. If you are up for a challenge, and in the mood for something strong, then the Views Makes The World Go Round Cocktail might help you get a head start on a fun night out. It’s made using Tanqueray, Cointreau, berry syrup, cranberry juice with dry lemon and is served in a teapot.

14 on Chartwell

This Umhlanga restaurant is a great space to socialise in a spacious, sophisticated environment. This is the ideal place for a Dezemba meet-up to get to know someone better. It is more suitable for people who enjoy food and drinks, than those looking to dance the night away.

Signature Bev: The Sea Spray is made by mixing eight-year-old Bacardi rum with fresh pineapple, citrus and refreshing cucumber, creating a dry, yet sweet, drink best for those who like to keep their drinks simple. Alternatively, the Fashioned cocktail blends D’Usse V.S.O.P with salted caramel extracts and aromatic bitters, to create a subtle, smooth, delicate drink.