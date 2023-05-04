Restaurant is a modern ode to oriental opulence

Love affair with the East: The Red Room at the Mount Nelson hotel in Gardens, Cape Town. Photo: Claire Gunn

The newest restaurant from Chefs Warehouse is painting Cape Town’s iconic pink Belmond Mount Nelson red.

The five-star hotel, which boasts 198 rooms, lush English gardens and a great history in hospitality, is in Gardens. The bar and dining areas at the Red Room have a ceremonious, old-world feel, with opulent decor.

Liam Tomlin and David Schneide are the chefs behind this unique pan-Asian experience, and they are joined by Jeoffrey Abrahams and Teenola Govender.

The nuances and intricacies of Asian dining at the Red Room are finely tuned. Tomlin’s experience abroad gave rise to his love affair with the cuisine and the region’s rich and spicy flavours.

“The menu will take guests on a curated journey through the East, honouring these cuisines with a unique dining experience in an iconic setting,” he says.

Order this: The Chef’s Menu — a four-course set menu at R900 a head, with an option for carnivorous guests, pescetarians and vegetarians.

The Peking Duck is The Red Room’s showstopper. Duck breast is paired with pancakes and a hoisin dressing as well as dumplings and marinated tofu, which you can enjoy with a tea-infused cocktail.

But if you’re looking for something a little smaller, try the a la carte menu with dishes such as Korean BBQ pork steamed buns.

Modern Asian: Some of the dishes available at the restaurant.

Signature bev: The Grape Sake-tail is a refreshing jasmine-infused sake with grape juice and lemon.

For an alcohol-free option, try the Midweek in Shanghai — fresh lime and soda infused with Shanghai syrup.

You’ll like this eatery if: You are a foodie with a taste for adventure and luxury. For those looking for a short getaway in the city, The Red Room carries on the legacy established by its predecessor, Nellie’s, in the 1970s.

The Friday mood is: Evening opulence! The red velvet curtains and low light set the mood. Not only are you dining in one of Cape Town’s most iconic hotels but, at Red Room, time and place are ambiguous, with its old-world ambience and contemporary cuisine.

Location: 76 Orange Street, Gardens, Cape Town.

Social media: Instagram: @the_red_room_cw

Website: The Red Room by Chefs Warehouse