Mic check : A culture encompassing multiple art forms

What started out as a back-to-school party for DJ Kool Herc’s sister in Sedgwick Avenue, the Bronx, in New York, soon became a movement that many youngsters could identify with. The baggy dress code, freestyle and breakdancing sessions would be the order of the day for hip-hop heads in the US. Rap music was the subculture that gripped the world, with music videos on repeat across the globe.

As hip-hop turns 50, this auspicious occasion will be celebrated loudly with shows, exhibitions, publications and academic conferences. In this week’s Friday edition, Charles Leonard reflects on the culture’s influence in SA and Ron Derby takes us through his journey with the artists who shaped his musical landscape.

Ampersand Mixtape 5:

The Flash Jika Sandwich

Light the candles on the turntable-shaped cake because hip-hop is 50. On his eclectic, monthly mixtape Charles Leonard is celebrating with some classics, the quirkiest samples, favourite female rappers, head-nodding 90s party jams, deep underground rap and an obscure isiZulu hip-hop party-starter.



Listen to Charles’ Mix



You can view the playlist details here.