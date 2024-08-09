Diary: Baz-Art celebrates women muralists, bringing jazz to Durban, ZiiBeats vol. 2 drops

Compilation: Some of the artists on ZiiBeats Vol 2.

The amapiano beats go on and on

Ziiki Media has announced the release of ZiiBeats Vol 2, a compilation album celebrating the vibrant sounds of amapiano and afrobeats.

This latest instalment highlights the unifying power of African music, exuding a joyful, feel-good mood that transcends borders.

ZiiBeats Vol 2 showcases the talent of Southern African artists such as Yumbs, Marcus Harvey, Raspy, LeeMcKrazy and Grammy-nominated producer Dr Chaii.

They collaborate with East and West African stars such as Rayvanny, Yammi, Lexsil and Iyanya.

Ria Nagar, director of artists and repertoire and marketing at Ziiki Media, emphasises that this project is more than music, it is a celebration of shared cultural heritage.

The lead single, Namtaka, sets the tone with an amapiano groove, while tracks like Space and Walk blend diverse African influences.

Andile Yenana bring jazz to Durban

One of South Africa’s leading jazz pianists, Andile Yenana, will be performing at UKZN’s Centre for Jazz and Popular Music in Durban on Wednesday, 14 August at 5.30pm.

Yenana, who is also a distinguished composer and producer, has collaborated with Zim Ngqawana, Steve Dyer and other prominent local and international jazz musicians. Yenana was a key member of Abdullah Ibrahim’s Mbombela Orchestra.

With a reputation for electrifying performances, he has captivated audiences at numerous venues and festivals worldwide.

Yenana will be joined by Thabo Sikhakhane on trumpet, Bucco Xaba on drums, Thuto Motsemme on bass and Zoe The Seed on vocals.

Praise for women muralists

Off the wall: Woman streets artists will be celebrated this month.

Women’s month is here and arts NPO Baz-Art, dedicated to using public art to uplift communities, is focusing on women contributing to the arts through murals.

Baz-Art celebrates the significant contributions of local women muralists who have transformed public spaces with their artwork.

Historically, murals and street art have been dominated by men, posing considerable barriers for female artists.

However, women have persisted, using their art to convey messages of unity, resilience and empowerment.

Melissa Cucci, co-founder of Baz-Art, underscores the importance of female representation in street art: “Your voice and creativity are essential to shaping our communities and inspiring future generations.”

This month, Baz-Art will be putting the spotlight on celebrated muralists Faith47, Motelseven, Elléna Lourens, Vanessa Teodoro and Kilmany-Jo Liversage, as well as upcoming artist Lelo.

— Compiled by Lesego Chepape and Charles Leonard