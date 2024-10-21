Diary: Christmas at The Big Top Arena, Keenan Meyer live, Calling Us Home

The grand-scale production Calling Us Home — The Musical is set to begin an ambitious multi-country tour across Africa, starting in Durban in 2025. (Photo supplied)

Keenan Meyer LIVE

The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music at the University of KwaZulu-Natal is presenting a performance by acclaimed South African pianist and composer Keenan Meyer on Tuesday, 22 October.

The Art of Pianism, will feature selections from his latest work Reawakening, along with pieces from his debut album The Alchemy of Living and classics from the South African jazz archive.

The Art of Pianism explores the essence of African pianism, focusing on themes of reclamation, ancestral memory, and the power of music as a tool for personal growth and cultural connection. Meyer invites the audience on a journey of introspection, empathy, and unity through his captivating compositions.

A rising star in the South African jazz scene, Meyer has been honing his craft since 2007.

A Swingin’ Christmas at Carnival City

This holiday season, get ready for A Swingin’ Christmas at The Big Top Arena, Carnival City. On stage for one weekend only, on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 December, this festive extravaganza will feature the acclaimed 18-piece Johannesburg Big Band.

Expect holiday favourites and South African classics with a big band twist, performed by a line-up including Kurt Darren, Zwai Bala, Harry Sideropoulos, Monique Steyn and the Mzansi Youth Choir.

The show blends swinging jazz, toe-tapping rhythms, and heart-warming harmonies, creating a festive atmosphere perfect for the whole family. Performances are at noon and 4pm on both days.

Calling Us Home – The Musical embarks on its African tour

The grand-scale production Calling Us Home — The Musical is set to begin an ambitious multi-country tour across Africa, starting in Durban in 2025. This ground-breaking musical, which debuted in Cape Town in 2023, garnered critical acclaim and captivated audiences with its heart-wrenching story of Grace, an African princess, fleeing war and seeking hope in a gritty American city.

Directed by award-winning American director Peter Flynn, the production promises to deliver a spectacular African tale of love, loss, and courage. Cape Town composer Alice Gillham created the music, adding authenticity to the African experience.

Ticket sales open early 2025.