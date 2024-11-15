A quill in the cap of a debut author

Tale of mystery: Sihle Qwabe’s novel The Resurrection won the K Sello Duiker Memorial Literary Award.

It is award season in every corner of South Africa’s creative industry, from film to music, and every stage in between.

The literary industry is no exception. The 19th South African Literary Awards took place this past weekend at the Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History in Pretoria. Several South African writers, translators and other literary practitioners across 16 categories were honoured at the ceremony.

One of the big winners of the night was Sihle Qwabe for his debut novel The Resurrection.

Qwabe walked away with the esteemed K Sello Duiker Memorial Literary Award.

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian Qwabe said, as a first-time author, the award is a great validation

of his work: “It is an assurance that my work matters, and someone out there is seeing and celebrating that.”

The Resurrection is not only a captivating read, exploring the complex dynamics of family legacy and wealth, but also highlights the trials and triumphs of township people.

In a world of drug trading, money laundering and nightclubs, the family-run business The Zulu Club is under threat.

Set in the streets of Sotobe township in Johannesburg, the story involves Bantu Zulu and his wife Charity, who must protect their three sons — Hector, Victor and Blessing — from this hostile environment.

Years later, Charity, Victor and Hector’s widow Busie work towards restoring the club to its former glory.

However, Fana, Hector’s best friend, and his criminal associates, Bra Stixx, The Mexican and Bra Joe, pose an obstacle as they too seek a piece of the Zulu family legacy.

With his first draft completed in 2018, Qwabe had obstacles to overcome as a first-time writer: “It was only in 2020 that I found out that what I called a manuscript was nothing more than a joke,” said the KwaZulu-Natal-born author.

Not knowing much about writing, or the sector he desperately wanted to be part of, he was selected for the Jakes Gerwel Foundation’s writing mentorship programme.

Through commitment and having the right people in his corner, Qwabe’s dream of writing a compelling novel became a reality. “Award-winning” is proudly a welcomed title.

Growing up, Qwabe’s love for story­telling was inspired by his grandmother, a retired teacher.

“As kids, she used to read to us in the evenings — mostly Zulu novels and short stories — and the book that was imprinted in my mind forever was Iphisi Nezinyoka by MM Masondo.

“I remember revisiting that book when I was a bit older, and how I still enjoyed it. That is what drove me to tell stories.”

Qwabe’s exceptional and relatable storytelling explores themes of family legacy and generational wealth in a township context.

He decided to set the story in a township to demystify and celebrate what are often seen as places filled solely with poverty and crime.

He argues that most township-born people believe that progress in life means leaving the township.

“I believe it’s all in the mind. The Resurrection is about taking pride in where you are from, and building on that, instead of just turning your back and calling it progress.

“It’s also about a family working together to achieve a common goal, especially these days when we see so many families failing so dismally.”

Qwabe also explores the strength of women to protect their families and their wealth.

For instance, the mother, Charity, and daughter-in-law, Busie — both widows — show resilience, ingenuity and guts in a patriarchal township environment where women are used and abused.

Through these female characters, Qwabe says he wanted to celebrate his mother and sister: “I was raised by strong women who loved and supported me all of my life.

“I also wanted to show that it is possible to be both feminine and strong. I know I’m skating on thin ice with this sentiment but I am not impressed with how strong women are portrayed these days.”

With snack-sized chapters, The Resurrection is a thrilling tale of mystery and suspense, danger and daring. It deserves many literary awards, locally and beyond.

Other accolades in the novel category went to SJ Naude for Van Vaders en Vlugtelinge, Barry Gilder for At Fire Hour, Jabulane Johan Ncongwane for Lifa Letilima, Sithembile Mputa for Unyana Wolahleko and Kabelo Duncan Kgatea for Tsamaya Sentle “Tata” Mandela.

The Nadine Gordimer Short Story Award went to Dawn Garisch for What Remains.

The Literary Translators Awards went to Misokuhle Nyathikazi for Ntofo-Ntofo, Michiel Heyns for The Dao of Daniel, Vonani Bila for Khanimamba N’wantlhadyana na Mbila and Eben Venter for translating his own book Decima from Afrikaans into English.

Author, activist and former ambassador Barbara Masekela won the Chairperson’s Literary Award.