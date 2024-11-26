Durban International Book Fair is a cerebral feast for literary enthusiasts

The free festival is a cerebral playground for book enthusiasts, writers, and literary professionals. (Photo supplied)

The Eduvos Durban International Book Fair kicked off on Wednesday, 27 November, transforming the college campus at 1 Umhlanga Ridge Boulevard, Lunar Row, Umhlanga, into a vibrant hub of literary celebration.

Running until Sunday, 1 December, the festival brings together over 250 authors, poets, and creatives from across South Africa and the globe, setting the stage for a rich cultural exchange in Africa’s first UNESCO City of Literature.

The fair’s stages are named in honour of Poet Laureate of Africa, Professor Mazisi Kunene, anti-apartheid sports activist Cheryl Roberts, and literary icon Alan Paton.

The free festival is a cerebral playground for book enthusiasts, writers, and literary professionals. Visitors can explore a diverse programme featuring workshops, exhibitions, and discussions on recently published books.

According to Kiru Naidoo, one of the volunteer organisers, the workshops on book design and publishing are among the key attractions.

“These sessions provide invaluable insights into the maze of the literary industry, making the event an excellent platform for aspiring and established writers alike,” said Naidoo.

Exhibitors include a mix of organisations, such as the Nali’bali literacy campaign, university presses, and independent book dealers.

With the simple theme of “Once upon a time …”, the festival’s commitment to promoting a culture of reading and storytelling, particularly among young children, is one of its focal areas.

DIBF2024 celebrates not only the written and performed word but also the vibrant cultural exchange it fosters, showcasing Durban’s literary talent alongside global cities of literature like Melbourne, Dublin and Edinburgh.

The full programme is available at www.durbanbookfair.co.za. WhatsApp enquiries to 082 940 8163. The fair runs from 9am into the evening each day on the three stages.