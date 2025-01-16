Diary: Crump and Edsoul unite, Young, Famous & African season three, Hey Neighbour festival

The track blends smooth jazz influences with upbeat deep house rhythms.

Renowned South African deep house DJ and producer Edsoul has joined forces with American house legend Harrison Crump for a dynamic new single, Can Do Better.

Featuring the soulful vocals of South African stars Wanda Baloyi and Just Kaytutu, the track blends smooth jazz influences with upbeat deep house rhythms.

With lush instrumentation and an infectious groove, Can Do Better delivers a sophisticated sonic experience that highlights Edsoul’s signature sound and Crump’s polished production.

Wanda Baloyi’s powerhouse performance is complemented by Just Kaytutu’s emotive depth, creating a song that resonates deeply.

“This collaboration has been phenomenal,” says Edsoul. “We’ve poured our passion into this track, and we know our fans will feel it too.”

Third edition of Young & Famous hits the small screen

Mark your calendars! Netflix’s spicy trailer for Young, Famous & African Season 3 has dropped, teasing about all the drama, glamour and chaos set to unfold on 17 January.

This eight-episode season promises fragile friendships, and explosive new connections — culminating in premium tears.

New faces, including South African style icon Kefilwe Mabote, Nollywood’s Ini Edo, and entrepreneur Shakib Lutaaya, join returning fan favourites Zari “The Boss Lady” Hassan, Swanky Jerry, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Khanyi Mbau and more.

From make-ups to messy breakups, this season is packed with epic highs and lows, baddies and even babies — wrapped in pure decadence.

South African Film and Television Awards winner Young, Famous & African is the ultimate showcase of the rich and fabulous. Need a binge before season 3? The first two seasons are streaming on Netflix.

Hey, neighbour – don’t miss this musical feast!

The Hey Neighbour Festival is back at Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria, for a second season of music, fashion, and culture from 29 to 31 August.

Following its groundbreaking debut, which featured heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Zakes Bantwini and Swedish House Mafia, the festival promises an even bigger celebration of unity through diversity.

Produced in Africa but catering to a global audience, Hey Neighbour brings together communities through an eclectic mix of genres — hip-hop, Afrobeats, house, pop, and more.

Festival director Warren le Grange promises a world-class experience, saying: “This is about building connections that transcend borders.”

Music lovers over the age of 16 are welcome. Early-bird tickets are up for grabs — pre-sale registration is live at heyneighbour.co.za. Don’t miss out on this epic vibe!